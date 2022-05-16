advertisement
  • 10:36 am
  • moen

The customer’s always right: Consumer behavior as a blueprint for innovation

This executive shares his path to innovation through the pandemic disruption, led by signals of consumer behavior.

By FastCo Works

As consumer behavior changed through the pandemic, so too did the course of innovation. With a 200% increase in searches for touchless, innovation in touchless technology took off. Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and SVP of Fortune Brands Home & Security, witnessed this disruption firsthand, as his company developed more touchless products like the new Moen Smart Faucet. Discover what he’s learned about effectively reading (and reacting to) the shifting signals of consumer behavior.

