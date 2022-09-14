Data analytics: Why knowing better means you can do better

Data has been crowned the new, all-encompassing, business-critical tool of the future. And with all the advancements in technology surrounding its capture and interpretation, it’s not to be ignored.

Indeed, it could provide you with that all-important competitive advantage over your competitors. But the question is—what do we do with all the information? In harnessing the power of data analytics, you are providing your people with the superpowers to deliver a gold standard customer experience and that all-important competitive edge. You are harnessing what you know better so that you can do better. So how do we do better?

UNLOCK THE DATA Quality raw data can be a goldmine, but you need the analytics to unlock this potentially powerful tool. You need to be able to extract those valuable, even invaluable, insights and put them to use. Technology can do the analytics element, but it needs the human element to feed it correctly and then understand how to implement it. We have the information to know better. Now we must do better.

BOOST YOUR DECISION-MAKING Better-informed decisions mean better outcomes. Using data analytics balanced with human experience means you can remove the element of guesswork to continually improve, update, and understand your products, processes, and customers. You can then predict what could happen if you amended your offering, for example, altering it to suit customer needs or discovering new opportunities. You can discern the potential or otherwise, and make a more informed decision. It can be the hard backup you need to support a strategy or new direction.

OFFER A BETTER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE If you know your customer better, then you can serve them better. Simple. It begins with knowing how they like to be communicated with, and it stretches all the way to providing personalized service. If you have to wait until your customers leave to see that there is a problem, then you have a problem. Without customers (and without your people) you have no business. You need to actively manage your relationships. That is the way forward. You need to be able to see clearly what is going on and understand it.

Data analytics provides you with the tools to improve your customer experience. It can remove the guesswork, help map out the customer journey, diagnose issues, point to the drivers behind them, and predict trends and patterns. Ultimately, it can help you meet customer needs even before they know that they need. Not only will your customers benefit from a better customer experience, but your business will too, as you exceed expectations and build stronger relationships and loyalty. NAVIGATE DISRUPTION

Risk and uncertainty are inherent in business, from streamlining your production and supply chain to handling global pandemics. Analyzing the data can help you smooth out those peaks and valleys. Listening to what your data is telling you can provide you with the knowledge to make for a smoother ride and provide a solution or alternative to support your customers. It was how we survived and thrived through the recent disruption in the business landscape. ACTIVATE In order to start realizing the benefits of data analytics, you need a shift in thought. One from reactivity—stepping up in response to a customer complaint, for example—to one of proactivity—predicting the customer issue before it happens and addressing it. And all without the customer ever really knowing.

By doing better with your data, you ensure a cycle of sustainable working practice and growth. Eric Schurke is the CEO of Moneypenny in North America. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat, and digital comms.