There’s something about a classic arcade game that withstands the test of time—and that’s certainly the case with the Google Snake game . The free two-bit game first launched nearly 20 years ago and, to this day, remains a popular in-browser game as well as one of the most downloaded smartphone games for Android.

The Google Snake game is simple and fun. Although some more serious game enthusiasts claim the game can be too simple, Snake is one of those pastimes that’s easy to pick up and put down without having to spend hours invested in advancing or cultivating an open world. The easy controls and basic game play—all you really have to do is collect apples and avoid the snakes—makes this game a timeless classic.

Looking to better understand what goes on in the Google Snake game—or curious to know how you can take the game to the next level? We’ve rounded up exactly how to play the game and how to unlock mods to make the game a little more challenging as well.

What is the Google Snake game?