For its 19th birthday, Google is revealing 19 surprises in an uber-Doodle

It’s Google’s 19th birthday, but it’s the one doling out presents. In its birthday blog post , the search engine revealed that it has collected 19 surprises it’s released over the last 19 years, and assembled them into an uber-Doodle (er… Waymo -Doodle?).

The fun starts by heading to the Google homepage, clicking on the spinner, and opting to play the Doodle you’ve been given or to keep on spinning until you find the one you want, like the Pony Express game or the immersive Galapagos Island exploration on maps.

The best game, though, doesn’t involve a spin, but a search. Type “snake” into the Google search bar and start playing Google’s version of the classic Snake Game!ML