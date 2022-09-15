advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best-designed apps and games of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Apps and Games category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Staybl
Havas New York and Havas Germany

A browser app that compensates for users’ tremors in real time to allow for smooth internet surfing.

Finalists

Custom Text Stickers
Google

The Empathy App
Empathy

Nike Run Club
Collins

Honorable Mentions

Website and App
Walmart

Adobe Express
Adobe

The Body Coach
Ustwo

Project Convey
180LA

Surf
Andy Bergmann

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

