The world got 5.2 million more millionaires last year, but many are getting pinched in 2022

Two-and-a-half million people in the United States became millionaires last year, but thanks to rising prices, that may not mean as much as it used to.

Worldwide, 5.2 million people became millionaires in 2021, according to the Global Wealth Report 2022, an annual release published by Credit Suisse. Including those 5.2 million, 2.5 million of whom are in the U.S., the total number of millionaires globally increased to 62.5 million at the end of 2021. The total amount of global wealth tallied nearly $464 trillion, which was an almost 10% increase over the prior year, too, the report says.

While the report shows an overall uptick in household wealth and the number of millionaires around the world, it’s important to note that the data is from 2021—a year during which the stock markets were riding high and asset values (such as homes) were still at or near record highs. In fact, this combination is something mentioned in the report.

“While financial assets have accounted for most of the increase in household wealth since the global financial crisis, the split between wealth increases driven by financial and non-financial assets was almost even in 2021,” wrote Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, chief investment officer for the EMEA region and global head of economics and research at Credit Suisse, in the report’s executive summary.