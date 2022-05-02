Will the housing market crash? Why rising interest rates may not lower home prices

Interest rates are up, but interest from prospective homebuyers is not yet down. With the Fed expected to raise interest rates further this week, a big question is what effect that will have on the housing market.

The rise in home prices has been a sight to behold, with the most recent data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index showing that between February 2021 and February 2022, home prices increased 19.8%. In some cities, such as Phoenix and Tampa, prices increased more than 32% year over year. Those price increases are partially what spurred the Fed to raise interest rates in mid-March for the first time in three years.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.1%, according to data from Freddie Mac. That’s an increase of 1.25% since March 3, when rates were 3.76%. And remember, the Fed is expected to bump rates up again, possibly by as much as half a percentage point. Raising rates is designed to lower demand for mortgages, by making them more expensive for prospective homebuyers. In recent weeks, the data suggests that it’s worked: The volume of mortgage applications fell 8.3% last week compared with the prior week, per data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinance applications were down 9% week-over-week, and down 71% from a year ago.

So, while rate hikes appear to be having the intended effect on mortgage applications, the outstanding question is whether that will also have an impact on prevailing home prices. The answer appears to be no, says Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR). “We expect home prices to keep rising,” Evangelou says. “We [would normally] expect higher mortgage rates to lower housing prices, but I don’t see that happening—we will see lower demand, but not necessarily lower prices.”