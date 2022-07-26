Now you have yet another reason not to smoke or vape

People who have a history of smoking or vaping prior to being hospitalized for COVID-19 are more likely to suffer severe side effects, including death, according to a new study .

Surveying 107 hospitals across the United States between January 2020 and March 2021, researchers with the American Heart Association (AHA) pulled data from patients 18 years of age or older who were admitted to the hospital due to an infection with COVID-19. Patients who reported smoking either traditional or e-cigarette products were found to be 39% more likely to be put on a ventilator and 45% more likely to die compared to nonsmoking, hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“People who smoke or vape tend to have a higher prevalence of other health conditions and risk factors that could play a role in how they are impacted by COVID-19,” Aruni Bhatnagar, senior author of the study, said. “The robust and significant increase in the risk of severe COVID-19 [cases] seen in our study, independent of medical history and medication use and particularly among young individuals, underscores the urgent need for extensive public health interventions.”

Though the study evaluated risk across age groups and demographics, a subgroup analysis on younger patients revealed that smoking has had a greater impact on younger patients and hospitalizations with COVID-19. Because younger people tend to have fewer preexisting conditions that could heighten the side effects of an infection, smoking is a more significant risk factor, according to the study.