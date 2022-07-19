What is titanium dioxide? Skittles lawsuit highlights an ingredient that’s in much more than candy

Skittles’s “taste the rainbow” motto is getting a dark new meaning in the wake of a lawsuit alleging the dangers of a little-known ingredient: titanium dioxide, an artificial chemical additive that gives the fruity candy its fun and bright coloring.

A class-action complaint filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California claims that the use of titanium dioxide makes the rainbow candy “unfit for human consumption,” and that Mars, the food and pet care company that owns Skittles, failed to warn consumers about the potential dangers of ingesting the toxin.

“Based on Defendant’s omissions, a reasonable consumer would expect that the Product can be safely purchased and consumed as marketed and sold,” the complaint, filed on behalf of California resident Jenile Thames, reads. “However, the Products are not safe and pose a significant health risk to unsuspecting consumers.”

In 2016, Mars announced its commitment to removing all artificial colors from food products over the course of five years. Following the company’s original statement, Mars issued a specific clarification on the use of titanium dioxide in its human food products, stating that the toxin—one of the most common chemicals used to engineer nanomaterials in food—would be among the artificial colorants removed. Studies show that, even in small or accumulating quantities, ingesting titanium dioxide includes risks of pathological lesions of the liver, spleen, kidneys, and brain.