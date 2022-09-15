Breastcancer.org got a redesign that puts patients front and center

When breastcancer.org approached the digital-products firm Work & Co about redesigning its website , it had a clear goal: usability. Work & Co helped update the technology undergirding the site, which has been a vital resource for more than 200 million patients and their loved ones since its founding in 2000 and overhauled the user experience. The redesign is the winner in the North America category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards.

Since visitors often arrive at Breastcancer.org newly diagnosed, the site had to feel immediately reassuring, delivering “a sense of trust and also medically vetted, accurate information,” says Lauren Shapiro, design partner at Work & Co. That meant replacing the gendered breast cancer pink with a more neutral color palette, increasing the font size, and rewriting articles in a service-oriented tone. Work & Co even identified user situations (such as “newly diagnosed,” “in treatment,” “caring for someone”) to filter people’s individual experiences with the site. Since the relaunch, Breastcancer.org has seen an increase in the number of sessions per user, as well as how long they’re on the site and how many pages they visit.

