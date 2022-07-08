What Biden’s executive order on reproductive rights covers, and what it doesn’t

On Friday, an impassioned President Biden vowed to defend reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s takedown of Roe v. Wade.

“This Court has made it clear it will not protect the rights of women,” the president wrote in a tweet from the official @POTUS Twitter account. “I will. That’s why today I’m signing an Executive Order to protect access to reproductive healthcare.”

But an executive order has limited power to undo the consequences of a Supreme Court ruling, and will have zero effect on the legality of abortions nationwide. However, it can direct federal resources toward efforts to aid in the fallout in states that ban the procedure.

Here’s some of what’s in the order: