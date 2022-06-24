Roe v. Wade overturned: These are the states where abortion is now effectively banned

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling , undoing a half-century of legal precedent that had established and maintained abortion as a protected constitutional right within the United States.

The 6-3 decision, widely expected after a majority court opinion leaked to the press in early May, means that the question of reproductive rights has effectively been returned to the states, where a patchwork of laws ranging from outright bans on abortion to those designed to protect women’s right to choose will now be in full effect.

Conservative lawmakers in a number of states have been preparing for this moment—for decades, in some cases. According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that tracks access to reproductive healthcare, 13 states have so-called trigger laws in effect that will ban most abortions immediately. The states are as follows:

Arkansas

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

In addition, the institute wrote in a blog post earlier this month, another 13 states are expected to ban abortion pretty quickly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, meaning more than half of U.S. states could have an abortion ban in place very soon.