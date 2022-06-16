Here’s why Revlon just filed for bankruptcy—no, it’s not because of the #NoMakeup movement

There was too much debt.

Revlon estimates that its liabilities land anywhere between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to a

court filing

. The company plans on receiving $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders, a sum that will potentially allow the cosmetics line to continue its operations. “O

ur challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand,” Debra Perelman, Revlon’s president and CEO, said in a

press release

. “By addressing these complex legacy debt constraints, we expect to be able to simplify our capital structure and significantly reduce our debt, enabling us to unlock the full potential of our globally recognized brands.”