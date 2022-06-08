LinkedIn launches audio events and new creator tools

Over the past year, more than 10 million people have activated LinkedIn’s Creator Mode . The setting, launched last fall, gives users access to content creation and live streaming tools including LinkedIn Live and newsletters. Today, LinkedIn expands its creator tool offerings by debuting audio events and profile enhancements, pivoting the professional networking platform further into the creator economy.

Emerging from six months of beta-testing, LinkedIn’s audio events gives users the ability to schedule and host discussions, interviews, and other conversations—not dissimilar to apps and tools such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. Later this month, users will also be able to add a hyperlink to the tops of their profiles, create a shareable follow link for promotional use on other platforms, automatically gain followers from incoming connection requests, and experience enhanced discovery via LinkedIn homepage feeds and via search.

“Since first launching Creator Mode last March, we’ve been excited to see the rapid adoption of our suite of creator tools—everything from newsletters to audio events to enhanced analytics,” Keren Baruch, product lead for creator strategy at LinkedIn, tells Fast Company. “What’s most exciting to watch is how creators are leveraging the different content tools to tell their stories in their own unique ways to spark member engagement.”

Along with these new creator tools and products, users may notice their homepage feeds evolving as the LinkedIn team continues to focus on event discoverability, notifications, and scheduling—via enhanced RSVP tools, the ability to add LinkedIn events to personal calendars, and easier-to-find, browsable event listings.