Here’s the real reason why all of the crypto logos look alike

The latest crypto crash sent investors swarming price-tracking sites like Binance’s CoinMarketCap , where the value of over 10,000 crypto assets is continually updated. Notably, the listing for each cryptocurrency, from the mighty Bitcoin to the lowliest memecoin, is accompanied by its own logo.

Crypto is a field in which logos, as elemental forms of branding, have outsize importance. Much of the public is still warily trying to wrap its head around crypto. According to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve, only 12% of Americans have ever used or invested in cryptocurrency. A logo helps to put a face on an enterprise that can be intimidatingly abstract and, well, cryptic—and may even lend legitimacy to some dubious offerings.

What form do these crypto logos take? One might think, given the essential newness of crypto and the B-school textbooks’ insistence that logos serve to differentiate through unique design, that they would be unlike any symbols we’d ever seen. But in fact, a common approach to the design of crypto logos is to refer back to things people are already familiar with. Bitcoin’s logo, for example, references the dollar sign, a coin, and, through its orangish hue, gold (the real sort, not the digital). What’s more, crypto marks tend to resemble one another: Of the logos for the top 500 CoinMarketCap listings recently, 13% mimicked Bitcoin by using initial letters struck through with lines or gaps, much like good old-fashioned fiat currency symbols.

These tendencies should not come as a surprise. With the rise of each new technology comes the need to depict it graphically in a way that eases public recognition and acceptance. Electric power brought a deluge of lightning bolt logos. The internet gave us dot-com logos featuring various design elements, often representing information, circling the planet. Eventually, their orbits took on a more abstract and simplified form, turning into the ubiquitous and much-derided swooshes.