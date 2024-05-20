Wakelet is a great tool for creating your digital scrapbook

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Wakelet is one of my favorite tools for digital scrapbooking—saving, organizing and sharing social posts and other links. It lets you save posts from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube—or any site—into a digital page you can share.
Here are four things you can do with Wakelet.
1. Curate a topic of importance to you
If you follow a particular topic, Wakelet is great for gathering and organizing Tweets, stories, videos, or anything else on that subject. You can annotate any link you add with as much or as little text as you’d like.
I like the fact that you can view social posts and videos in full right within Wakelet. You can then share a link to your collection with anyone you choose, either so they can view it or add to it. You can then continue adding to that collection over time.
Here’s a Wakelet collection I came across recently called Black Voices, celebrating fiction and non-fiction for children and teens, curated by the team at a British library.
2. Gather highlights of an event
I’ve used Wakelet at conferences to save useful Tweets, videos, or other links related to that event. It’s a useful way to curate public notes on the event because you can easily include others’ social posts as well as your own annotations.