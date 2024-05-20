Wakelet is a great tool for creating your digital scrapbook

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Wakelet is one of my favorite tools for digital scrapbooking—saving, organizing and sharing social posts and other links. It lets you save posts from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube—or any site—into a digital page you can share.

Here are four things you can do with Wakelet.

1. Curate a topic of importance to you

If you follow a particular topic, Wakelet is great for gathering and organizing Tweets, stories, videos, or anything else on that subject. You can annotate any link you add with as much or as little text as you’d like.