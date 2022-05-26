Watch out for falling Ben & Jerry’s: Flytrex is now delivering ice cream by drone

Drone delivery company Flytrex announced its new partnership today with The Ice Cream Shop, Unilever’s first online-only shop, offering ice cream delivery straight from the sky to residents in North Carolina and Texas.

After placing an order through the Flytrex app, users can expect to receive packages of ice cream in their front or back yard, “delivered with a flight time of under three minutes,” according to a press release. Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop offers products from top ice cream brands, such as Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, and Talenti.

To prevent spillage—or melting—during delivery, Flytrex uses a wire-release system from its drones, lowering items, such as ice cream, milkshakes, or a dozen eggs, rather than dropping orders from the air. Flytrex packaging is designed to uphold a product’s quality during flight and delivery.

The partnership coincides with broader growth for the ice cream market. According to a recent study from Allied Analytics, sales of the delicious frozen treat are projected to reach $122.1 billion by 2031.