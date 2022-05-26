Watch out for falling Ben & Jerry’s: Flytrex is now delivering ice cream by drone

Drone delivery company Flytrex announced its new partnership today with The Ice Cream Shop, Unilever’s first online-only shop, offering ice cream delivery straight from the sky to residents in North Carolina and Texas.
After placing an order through the Flytrex app, users can expect to receive packages of ice cream in their front or back yard, “delivered with a flight time of under three minutes,” according to a press release. Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop offers products from top ice cream brands, such as Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, and Talenti.
To prevent spillage—or melting—during delivery, Flytrex uses a wire-release system from its drones, lowering items, such as ice cream, milkshakes, or a dozen eggs, rather than dropping orders from the air. Flytrex packaging is designed to uphold a product’s quality during flight and delivery.
The partnership coincides with broader growth for the ice cream market. According to a recent study from Allied Analytics, sales of the delicious frozen treat are projected to reach $122.1 billion by 2031.
“We’re excited to team up with Flytrex as our first-ever drone delivery partner to bring The Ice Cream Shop to new heights,” said Russel Lilly, general manager at Unilever North American Ice Cream, in a statement. “Not only are we providing an exciting, innovative, and ultra-fast way for ice cream fans to enjoy their favorite Unilever ice cream brands, but The Ice Cream Shop and Flytrex have exclusive ice cream bundles available for purchase. Whether you need some treats to sweeten up your backyard BBQ or are craving a cookie crunch—we’re ready to fly straight to your doorstep.”
Flytrex drones, which received approval under a Federal Aviation Administration waiver allowing drone flights of up to one nautical mile, can currently reach 10,000 homes between flight launch pads in Holly Springs, Fayetteville, and Raeford, North Carolina, and, more recently, Granbury, Texas.
In addition to ice cream, Flytrex earlier this year announced partnerships with Jersey Mike’s Subs and It’s Just Wings.