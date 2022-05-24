The Kardashians’ favorite salad is about to go global

Fashion trends and husbands may come and go, but one stalwart constant throughout the decades of the Kardashians and Jenners’ presence on our small screens has been those giant salads they’re always eating on camera. Today, HN Holding LLC, which owns the Health Nut restaurants—from which the famous family have, for years, been ordering chef salads and Chinese chicken salads—announced Kris Jenner will take an equity stake in the company as its first investor.

Currently, Health Nut has three locations in southern California—in Calabasas, Sherman Oaks, and Manhattan Beach. With the investment, the company plans to expand globally as well as scale its marketing and licensing programs. THE SALADS! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/5uH5OHMjMu — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 20, 2015 “Throughout the years, Health Nut’s iconic salads have become a fixture in my home as my family enjoyed countless meals from their Calabasas location,” Kris Jenner said in a statement. “I’ve always valued how Health Nut has been able to deliver convenience without sacrificing high-quality ingredients and outstanding customer service.”

On KUWTK everyone asks where our salads & yellow drinks are from- it's a place in Calabasas called Health Nut. Chef salad w mango iced tea — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2015 Poised on the precipice of potentially becoming the next Sweetgreen or Just Salad, the investment was brokered by Health Nut’s chief brand officer Cindy Bailey. According to the announcement, Dan Romanelli, founder of Warner Bros.’ consumer products division, has also signed on as consultant and advisor. Kris Jenner’s new salad equity comes hot on the heels of another Kardashian making big moves in the food world. Perhaps inspired by one of her best friends, the influencer Foodgod (formerly known as Jonathan Cheban), Kim Kardashian today announced via Instagram that she will join Beyond Meat as its chief taste consultant. An avid home cook, Kardashian will contribute to the Beyond Meat newsletter and says she plans to integrate the plant-based product into her family’s meals.

“It’s empowering to know that the small changes I’m making for my family, like incorporating more Beyond Meat into our meals, can add up to make a big impact,” Kardashian said in a statement. “As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products.”