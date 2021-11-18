AI and data: The 15 next big things, from culture-aware algorithms to password-free security

If you’ve been following the news in 2021, you can be forgiven for harboring deep skepticism about the technology industry’s use of artificial intelligence and big data—which, in worst-case scenarios, poses a threat a threat to everything from our privacy to public health. But all the news is not bad. These products, services, and technologies leverage AI and data to address an array of very real problems, including bias at work, online fraud, and the challenge of keeping voting systems secure and trustworthy.

PwC

For nipping AI bias in the bud

PwC’s Bias Analyzer examines output data to help the firm’s clients PwC’s Bias Analyzer examines output data to help the firm’s clients spot biases in automated decision-making systems that could impact processes ranging from insurance underwriting to clinical trials. The service examines output data rather than algorithms, allowing companies to keep proprietary models confidential.

Spherex

For making TV and movies more culture-aware

Spherex’s Greenlight technology allows production companies to Spherex’s Greenlight technology allows production companies to adapt their content—and marketing strategies—to fit within a country’s specific societal or cultural guidelines . Using a mix of AI and human curation, it analyzes cues from more than 240 countries and territories.

Honorable Mentions

1Kosmos

For eliminating the need for passwords with blockchain and biometrics



Braintrust

For decentralizing the recruiting process

Luminance

For teaching AI to understand reams of legal documents