AI and data: The 15 next big things, from culture-aware algorithms to password-free security

If you’ve been following the news in 2021, you can be forgiven for harboring deep skepticism about the technology industry’s use of artificial intelligence and big data—which, in worst-case scenarios, poses a threat a threat to everything from our privacy to public health. But all the news is not bad. These products, services, and technologies leverage AI and data to address an array of very real problems, including bias at work, online fraud, and the challenge of keeping voting systems secure and trustworthy.

After identifying potential fraud on websites, Arkose Labs intercedes by deploying visual puzzles that are nearly impossible for algorithms to solve and take too long for human click farms to tackle. This enforcement tool has helped clients such as Expedia and Chime stop bad guys while ensuring that users still have a good experience.

Payroll giant ADP’s DataCloud service now includes a diversity, equity, and inclusion dashboard that offers companies insights based on anonymized information from 30 million workers. It allows companies to answer questions such as “Which areas of my organization are not diverse?” in real time and with hard data.

Beyond Identity

For finding a way around pesky passwords

Founded during the pandemic, this startup uses the same technology that secures digital transactions to eliminate the need for passwords. Users’ identities are tied to each device and Founded during the pandemic, this startup uses the same technology that secures digital transactions to eliminate the need for passwords. Users’ identities are tied to each device and cryptographically validated each time they log in , extending a chain of trust from the enterprise to each user.

Keyavi

For giving data a mind of its own

With Keyavi’s API platform, individual pieces of data become With Keyavi’s API platform, individual pieces of data become self-aware and intelligent , reporting where they’re going and ensuring that only authorized users are accessing them. That means the owners have full control over who can access data and when, a breakthrough that has led to Keyavi being granted 16 patents.

Microsoft and InfernoRed

For securing the democratic process

These companies partnered to create These companies partnered to create ElectionGuard , an open-source system that keeps data encrypted even while it’s being processed, allowing people to check that their vote has been counted while keeping their ballot secret. It’s designed to work with both electronic voting machines and paper ballot scanners.