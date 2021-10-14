With Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, Popeyes just leveled up in the celebrity arms race

On October 19, Popeyes is introducing Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce to spice up its Chicken Sandwich and new nuggets in the U.S. and 14 other countries around the globe. As part of the deal, the Grammy-winning artist will become a franchise owner for the fast-food company. And it wouldn’t be a celebrity collab without a co-branded, limited edition merchandise collection. It’s called Thee Heat, and includes bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. Get ready for these to go bonkers on the secondary market, but fans can sign up at TheeHottieSauce.com to receive updates and notification about upcoming drops.

This is just the latest is what is quickly becoming a branded celebrity arms race. McDonald’s arguably fired the first shot with Travis Scott back in September 2020, taking its Famous Orders idea global in May with K-pop superstars BTS. While Scott had a customized meal and merch collab, McDonald’s learned from the partnership and expanded its offering for BTS to include Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces adapted from popular dips at McDonald’s South Korea. Also in May, salad chain Sweetgreen announced a partnership with Naomi Osaka that included a custom salad bowl and taking the tennis star on as its youngest investor. And in August, Taco Bell named Lil Nas X its newest Chief Impact Officer.