Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine gets scooped up by a Blackstone-backed media company

Hello Sunshine, the media venture cofounded by Reese Witherspoon, is getting majority acquired by a Blackstone-backed company run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, the two entities announced today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, a newly formed company will make a majority investment in Hello Sunshine, best known for TV projects such as HBO’s Big Little Lies and the highly popular Reese’s Book Club.

Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to oversee Hello Sunshine’s operations, along with the company’s existing management team.

“I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally.”