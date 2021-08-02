Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine gets scooped up by a Blackstone-backed media company

Hello Sunshine, the media venture cofounded by Reese Witherspoon, is getting majority acquired by a Blackstone-backed company run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, the two entities announced today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, a newly formed company will make a majority investment in Hello Sunshine, best known for TV projects such as HBO’s Big Little Lies and the highly popular Reese’s Book Club.

Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to oversee Hello Sunshine’s operations, along with the company’s existing management team.

Reached for comment, Harden said the Blackstone deal will give the five-year-old Hello Sunshine a foothold to ramp up its output for both scripted and unscripted offerings, across genres and platforms. “We’re looking forward to bringing even more stories created by women to consumers,” she told Fast Company. “So it’s going to be more of the same, but better and faster—and more ambitious.”