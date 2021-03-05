The winking ‘WandaVision’ meme arrived at the perfect political moment

advertisement advertisement

Everyone was already tired of being cutely, gently, wackily betrayed. They just needed a meme from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to help them express it.

While memes are not exactly known for capturing the profundity of the universe, some of them organically end up that way through a coincidence of timing. Last year’s relationship-centered meme—How It Started vs How It’s Going—turned out to be an ideal vessel for commenting on the utter disruption of a pandemic year, and the Hot Dog Guy helped users mock the late Trump-era’s high supply of obviously guilty leaders deflecting blame. In that same spirit, the winking meme from WandaVision arrived just in time to get internet denizens through a tumultuous week of disappointment and deception. The wink in question first emerged in an episode back in January, courtesy of queen Kathryn Hahn, who embodies the goofy neighbor trope on a show that loves to explode TV tropes. It took a late-February spoilerrific reveal about Hahn’s character, however, to imbue Hahn’s big, exaggerated wink with fresh meaning. The wink was never meant for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who ostensibly receives it in the moment, but rather for the viewer on their second watch, to understand that they were being tipped off earlier. Once the true nature of Hahn’s character, Agnes, became clear—accompanied by a catchy, iTunes chart-topping bop—savvy viewers began using the wink image for jokes about the kinds of little white lies that make the world go ’round. "Omg I'm so sorry, I didn't see this until now!" pic.twitter.com/PlyoFoTNQu — Jason Ferrante (@FerranteJason) March 1, 2021

