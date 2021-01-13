Why the Hot Dog Costume Guy meme perfectly captures the downfall of Trump

You may have seen a certain individual generously slathered all across the internet lately like excess mustard, as ubiquitous as a street corner hot dog vendor in a major city.

Republicans in the House right now pic.twitter.com/lDpHjEyiIV — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 13, 2021

“Who the hell is this guy?” you may have wondered, if not yet familiar with him. “And why do so many people seem to post his image with such . . . relish?”

The answer is simple, and yet it’s complicated.

Hot Dog Costume Guy is actually Tim Robinson, cocreator and star of the Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave. Debuting in the spring of 2019, the show quickly earned a massive cult following for its all-killer-no-filler first season that clocked in at a lean 90 minutes. Within weeks of its release, ITYSL spawned an entire repertoire of catchphrases for comedy nerds, along with one ubiquitous meme, the Focus Group Guy. Over time, however, fan attention online has migrated more toward another sketch, one that has recently become eminently relevant.

The sketch starts in the immediate aftermath of a Wienermobile-like vehicle crashing into a department store. As the mood of the startled shoppers shifts from making sure everyone is okay to figuring out where the driver is, a man dressed in a felt hot dog costume emerges from the crowd. “Yeah, come on!” he yells, mirroring the distressed tone of the others. “Whoever did this, just confess, and we promise we won’t be mad!”

What follows is three minutes of a man clearly at fault for a minor disaster feigning outrage, confusion, and a desire to find the culprit. It’s a brilliantly silly comedic exaggeration of O.J. Simpson’s quest to “find the real killer.” While timeless enough to encompass O.J., however, this sketch couldn’t have been more timely over the past year in general—and this moment specifically.