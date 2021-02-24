But seriously: Where are the stimulus checks, Joe?

advertisement advertisement

The Democrats have a lot of good excuses to explain why they have not yet delivered a third round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

It’s only been a month. The Republicans haven’t cooperated. The previous president required some seeing-to. Unfortunately, desperate Americans can’t feed their kids with excuses. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appears to grasp this concept, if mostly while taking digs at her colleagues across the aisle. As bipartisan talks around a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package collapsed recently, Pelosi declared, “Americans need help. House Republicans don’t care.” But Democrats have not yet effectively demonstrated that they care either. They surely feel obligated to help, whether out of the kindness of their hearts or because it’s part of the brand they’ve cultivated over the years. Caring, however, might be a stretch.

Now imagine how quickly that relief curdled into disappointment when reality settled in. As it turned out, rather than the promised $2,000, the stimulus checks would actually amount to $1,400, and rather than “immediately,” they would arrive vaguely soon-ish. (The current earliest estimate is mid-March.) How could this be happening? Do the Democrats, those standard-bearers of caring, not currently control both houses of the legislature as well as the executive branch of the U.S. government? The logic around $1,400 is baffling, for starters. Of all the moving parts in a stimulus package that could possibly use a bonsai trim, direct payments are low, if not last, on the list. The idea is ostensibly that the $1,400 would piggyback on top of December’s $600 payment to form the requisite $2,000. It’s bait-and-switch math that appears technically accurate if you squint at it—but only if the checks arrived very shortly after the first batch, rather than at least two and a half months later. Besides, there is nothing to be gained from this kind of penny-pinching right now, especially when other countries such as Canada are paying citizens that same $2,000 every month to stay home. This is a pandemic, and money isn’t real. This isn’t the time for wasting precious days targeting payments. It’s the time to focus on the survival of millions of Americans at a time when 500,000 have already died from COVID-19 itself.

Any lawmaker whose fear of impoverished people not getting money they need is dwarfed by a fear of people who are not impoverished getting money they don’t need is probably a sociopath and should not be making laws. Part of the reason the bill has ultimately taken so long—and part of the reason the direct payments are so modest—is because Biden and the Dems hoped to pass COVID-19 relief with bipartisan support. Not only would inviting Republicans to the table in good faith offer up some of that unity Biden campaigned on, but it would also speed up the deal, as the only alternative with such a slim Senate margin—passing the bill through budget reconciliation—is a longer, more complicated process than a floor vote. However, it’s been clear for at least a month now that Republicans will not be wooed by the temptation of helping President Joe Biden get a win, no matter how many needlessly suffering individuals would also get a win from it. (Read: survive.) Even the most moderate of Republicans seems bewildered by the proposed bill. Susan Collins dismissed massive stimulus package. “We just passed $900 billion worth of assistance; why we would have a package that big now? Maybe a couple of months from now the needs will be evident and we will need to do something significant. But I'm not seeing it right now” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 22, 2021 The moment that it became clear that even Senator Collins seemed beyond reach, back in January, the freshly sworn-in Biden should have focused on the task of whipping the most conservative Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin. (He was officially on board as of February 2.)

