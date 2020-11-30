Why people are turning to robots when they’re sad and anxious at work

The global pandemic has created a seismic shift in workplace mental health, with over three-fourths of workers saying that this is the most stressful year ever. That’s according to a global study by my company, Workplace Intelligence, and Oracle which surveyed more than 12,000 workers at all levels across 11 countries.

Now more than ever, leaders need to put mental health at the top of their agenda and address this issue. Employees can’t possibly perform at their best when they are suffering inside. And poor mental health is now inescapable as employees work remotely with no separation between their work and personal lives. The study found that 85% of respondents’ mental health issues at work negatively affect their home life, causing things like suffering family relationships, isolation from friends, reduced happiness, and sleep deprivation.

The mental health epidemic at work persists because of the stigma around it. Employees are afraid to speak out about how they feel due to fear of being ostracized by their teams, or even being laid off. This is especially true during this recession, where job opportunities are scarce, and any complaints could result in termination. But this helps explain why a majority of our survey’s respondents—a whopping 82%—are turning to robots, such as chatbots, digital assistants, and artificial intelligence technology, to support their mental health instead of humans. After all, robots can’t judge.

Turning to technology

Technologies like digital assistants and chatbots provide a judgement-free zone for employees to seek advice and share their stresses—and they are immediately available to answer health-related questions. While your manager, co-workers, or even a therapist wouldn’t want to take your call at 4 a.m., technologies like these don’t sleep and can scale to meet the needs of the entire global workforce.

In fact, the study found that 68% of respondents would prefer to talk to a robot over their manager about stress and anxiety at work and 80% are even open to having a robot as a therapist or counselor.

But even though workers are turning to technology over their managers to share their struggles, that doesn’t mean employers shouldn’t be involved. According to the survey, 83% of employees would like their company to provide technology to help with mental health. While some companies like EY, JP Morgan, Starbucks, and Chipotle are already offering tools and resources to support employee mental health, over three-fourths of respondents believe their company should be doing even more to support them.

In addition to wellness or meditation apps—which have become a popular benefit over the last few years—people also want access to health resources so they can get quick answers, virtual on-demand counseling services, and chatbots or AI-based digital assistants that can provide personalized answers to their health-related questions anytime and anywhere.