Can Artificial Intelligence Help The Mentally Ill?

An emotional crisis doesn’t surface only in a therapy appointment. For those suffering depression, PTSD, or other mental health challenges, a breakdown can be a slow burn, developing over days or weeks in between doctor visits. Delay in treatment can have lasting consequences.

“Very likely, every single episode of depression or mania is going to damage your brain a little more,” says Thilo Deckersbach, a Harvard psychology professor who practices at Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital’s online MoodNetwork recruits patients with major depression and bipolar disorder for clinical studies, including a new one with the Boston-based artificial intelligence company Cogito. They are testing the ability of a mobile app called “Companion” to flag early signs of trouble by monitoring activities like patients’ movement, calling and texting behavior, and the way they speak.

Self-monitoring apps like DBSA Wellness Tracker require a lot of discipline to keep up with.

Such “passive monitoring” could be more reliable than asking patients to track their conditions by keeping a paper diary or answering questions in apps like DBSA Wellness Tracker. “By three months, many of these are not being used anymore,” says David Ahern, another Harvard psychology professor, who directs the Behavioral Informatics and eHealth program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Ahern is heading up another study of Companion focusing on whether the app can determine if people who come to the hospital’s South Huntington clinic for any reason also have a mental illness that can be treated there.

It’s no wonder that people fail to keep up with their ailments. Wellness Tracker, for instance, requires patients to answer six questions about their wellbeing (such as how often they feel calm and relaxed) and eight about lifestyle (i.e., levels of sleep and exercise) every day. It also recommends tracking 17 types of symptoms daily, or at least weekly, including levels of despair or aggressive behavior. “The sad part is, people are just not good at doing it,” Deckersbach says. “They don’t want to pay attention to their mood all the time.”

Cogito Companion collects most data about patients automatically.

Smartphones, on the other hand, don’t lose focus. And simply riding along in a pocket or purse gathers lots of information from the device’s GPS, accelerometers, and call and text logs. How much people move around, a measure the Companion app calls “Out and About,” is a proxy for whether the patient has interest in activity, one of the criteria for depression in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. How energetically they move corresponds to the DSM-5’s fatigue criteria. The app also tracks someone’s calling and texting behavior (including the variety of people called) to get a sense of how socially connected they are, a criteria in diagnosing post-traumatic stress disorder, for instance. The only portion that requires work on the part of the subject is recording a daily audio diary ranging from 10 seconds to 10 minutes. Companion doesn’t parse the wording, but rather judges a person’s mood by analyzing tone, speaking rate, and what Cogito calls “vocal tenseness.”

“Rather than asking somebody, ‘Have you been getting out and about recently? Have you been socializing well? How’s your fatigue? How’s your mood over the last two weeks?’, our approach is: Let’s just measure it directly without asking people,” says Cogito cofounder and CEO Josh Feast, who calls the app a “self-writing mood diary.” Companion feeds this data into a dashboard application that doctors use to monitor all their patients. It also suggests to users if they should contact their doctor. “We’re trying to figure out what is the right level that we can actually send a signal that we don’t cause a false alarm,” Deckersbach says.

Companion is one among dozens of mental health mobile apps like Breath2Relax, MoodKit, Pacifica, PTSD Coach, and Start. Several allow monitoring via a daily questionnaire. Some help people understand symptoms and treatment. Others walk patients through exercises like relaxation techniques. Many apps combine several tools. “A lot of the apps that have emerged may have a benefit, but we don’t know that, because they haven’t been studied,” says Ahern.