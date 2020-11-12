It’s official: Sweatpants and sweatshirt sets are the WFH uniform for 2020

You probably already know those tried-and-true rules of fashion: Take off the last accessory you put on; less is more; buy the highest quality fabric you can afford. And when you want to look effortlessly chic, go monochrome.
The style goddesses may have not had the matching sweatsuit in mind when drawing up these bylaws. But quarantine fashion has spoken: The sweatsuit is here to stay. Your Hadids, Biebers, and Kardashians are regularly spotted in luxe versions, while the rest of the WFH community has made the matching set the perfect leisure attire for 24-hour wear.
“On some days, it feels silly to wear what you’d wear in an office when you can see my kitchen in the background,” says Small Girls PR co-founder Mallory Blair. “Sweatsuits exude unpretentious self-confidence while also looking put together.” Blair is a sweatsuit super fan, the proud owner of seven matching sets—if you don’t count the additional ‘gray area” collection she cobbled together from mis-matched brands—and attributes her love to the Juicy Couture tracksuits of yore. (I immediately called her after seeing this tremendous rainbow keyboard-print Jeremy Scott for Adidas matching set on her Instagram.)
Currently, the monochromatic (or pattern-analogous) set has taken many forms: soft brushed French terry, rich knits spiked with cashmere, and cotton-silk blends that are impossible to stop touching. While most are sold as separate pieces, the intention to wear them together isn’t unspoken. Here are seven of our faves.
Outdoor Voices All Day Hoodie and Sweatpants
Outdoor Voices offers sweatsuits for both men and women in its ultra pillow-y Cloud Knit material. The hoodies and bottoms are dreamy enough to lounge in bed in, but still stylish and tailored enough to serve as daytime wear. We love the extra-long key-hole sleeves on the women’s hoodie.
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Joggers and Hoodie
Lululemon’s softly structured Scuba High-Rise Joggers and Hoodie (shown above) in a light cotton fleece are athleisure without compromise: details like thumbholes and an interior cardholder for when you’re on the go; and cozy heathered cotton for a night in. Fun fact: This year marks the Scuba Hoodie’s 10-year-anniversary, a testament to an enduring classic.
NakedCashmere Campbell Sweater and Aubrina Jogger
Unworldly soft. Super luxe. Bury me in 100% pure cashmere. This thick-ribbed set from NakedCashmere is a next-level indulgence.
Lunya Cotton Silk Waffle Henley and Slim Pant
Machine washable silk is music to my ears. Lunya’s truly stress-free henley-jogger set is made from chunky, textured silk-cotton blend in classic shades.
Electric & Rose Ronan Pullover and Vendimia Jogger
Each Electric & Rose hand-tie-dyed piece is one-of-a-kind and made of plush, stretchy jersey knit. This set features creamy, faded pastels that say West Coast chic rather than meet you on the quad.
Parachute Waffle Lounge Set
Parachute’s Waffle Lounge Set—for men and women—comes in two rich shades (Clay and Slate) that fit the Earthen-toned Southwest aesthetic I deeply aspire to achieve in frigid New England. A slouchier version of your favorite Long Johns, this set can easily be worn in all weather at all hours.
RicherPoorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie and Sweatpants
Made with recycled cotton and polyester (approximately 40 plastic bottles are re-used to make each garment), RicherPoorer’s fleece hoodie and sweatpants are where cozy and conscientious collide.
Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other handpicked suggestions.
- The best slippers and slides for lounging around the house
- Six face masks that are well made and available right now
- Editor’s Pick: Allbirds’ new running shoes are sustainable, fashionable, and unbelievably comfortable
- Why Thrive Market is a better alternative to Amazon for grocery delivery
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.