The best slippers, slides, and shoes for lounging around the house

We’re more than a month into the new norm of working from our kitchen tables and couches, trading button-downs for what basically count as daytime pajamas , and living in joggers and leggings . And there is one essential piece of quarantine uniform that is crucial for keeping feet warm and comfy whether you’re on the couch or taking a spin around the block: house shoes. House shoes are more than your average slipper. They’re comfy but never sloppy. And despite their name, house shoes can handle a quick trip to the backyard or a walk around the block. If you aren’t wearing house shoes yet—or you aren’t totally in love with the pair you have on right now (assuming—probably correctly—that you are at home)—we’ve got some suggestions for you.

Glerups The Slip-On

If you hate the idea of wearing your house shoes anywhere but under the sanctity of your own roof (and if that’s you, hats off—because your hygiene is next level), then these are your perfect match. These cult-favorite slippers are made of steam-felted wool that is formed into socks for a perfect fit before it is stitched onto a soft, thin, quiet leather sole (that is very much akin to a traditional moccasin), so they’re perfect for wearing exclusively in the home. They’re unisex (so make sure you order the right size!) and are surprisingly breathable for something made of wool. Additionally, the Glerups wool construction means they have naturally-occurring anti-stink and antimicrobial properties, so they are fresh for year-round wear with or without socks.

Hoka One One Ora Slide

These plush, featherweight, bouncy foam slides from Hoka are perfect for anyone who loves sandals. Sure, they were designed with folks who run a lot or who have injuries in mind, but they do feel extra nice squishing beneath your feet while you sit at your computer or lounge outside. They have a higher, more structured arch support than what you would find in nearly any other sandal. And because they are open-toed with no fluff or insulation stuff, they can’t be beat if your feet tend to run warm. Hoka has also pledged to donate 5,000 pairs of shoes to those who are on the front lines working to fight COVID-19.

Allbirds Tree Loungers

The Tree Loungers from the do-gooders at Allbirds are not only sustainably made, but they’re incredibly comfy (like the take-them-as-your-only-pair-of-shoes-on-an-international-trip-when-all-this-is-over cozy). They’re lighter and more nimble than wool shoes, thanks to the super breathable eucalyptus pulp knit that they’re made from. And to give them just a touch more durability and a plush feel, Allbirds topped off the Tree Loungers with odor-reducing merino wool insoles and a low-density foam outsole.

The North Face Thermoball Traction Bootie

Have cold feet? With the Thermoball Traction Bootie, the experts at the North Face created a soft, moldable slip-on bootie that’s ultrawarm and has a covert-but-durable sole that’s perfect for those small excursions outside of the house. They’re a style that I can only dub half-high-fashion, half-trash-bag—and they’re all the more lovable for it. Plus, these booties are made from recycled P.E.T. ripstop nylon and recycled rubber. Oh, and they’re water-resistant. Pretty sweet, eh?