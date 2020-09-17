Ready to invest in a high-quality air purifier? Dyson’s eliminate 99.97% of air particles

Nothing makes poor air quality more apparent than smog, orange skies, smoke, and a haze that you can barely see through. And although devastating destruction and visible pollution are obvious signs of poor air quality, oftentimes unsafe air is much less visible. That’s why investing in an air purifier is a logical, proactive step to take to protect you and yours from the harmful effects of gas and particulate pollution that can make its way into your home. As it stands, 91% of the population lives in places where the air quality fall below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines.

But when it comes to air purifiers, there are a lot of misconceptions about their effectiveness and whether or not they are worth the money. Well, let’s put that to rest: The CDC recommends using a freestanding indoor air filter to protect from the effects of wildfire smoke and other pollution. They are effective. And they are worth the money. Especially if they’re from Dyson.

Dyson employs more than 350 engineers, chemists, and research scientists who have spent nearly three decades dedicated to air science. The brand’s purification technology is currently in its sixth generation, and it’s the best on the market. For good reason: I don’t think any other company can say that it has invested more than $1.2 million in a lab to investigate Formaldehyde destruction.

Dyson’s line of air purifiers includes personal miniature purifiers, cooling purifiers, heating purifiers, and even humidifying purifiers. But no matter which model you buy, each eliminates 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns (which is 233 times smaller than the width of a human hair, for scale). The Pure + line of purifiers achieves this impressive metric by using fully-sealed HEPA filters and three intelligent sensors that monitor the levels of pollution in your home in real time. These sensors detect particulates (like dander and dust), gases (like nitrogen dioxide and industrial emissions), and monitors the temperature and humidity of the room. Whenever your purifier detects a certain level of pollutants, it will activate and purify the air until you are back down to ideal levels.

Altogether, the highly intelligent features make for an unbeatable tool when it comes to combating and controlling pollution in your home. In fact, Dyson’s purifiers are certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. And recently, the National Psoriasis Foundation named the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool three-in-one purifier, humidifier, and fan as a certified humidifier purifier: the first machine of its kind to receive this recognition.

That keeping a wet environment like a humidifier clean–and able to make your air cleaner–wasn’t easy. “It is the first machine where we’ve been able to combine purification, humidification, and our fan capabilities,” David Hill, Dyson Engineer and Design Manager, says. “First the water in the tank at the base of the machine is pumped up through a column. In this column we have a highly reflective PTFE tube and a UV-C light. Water is exposed to the light several times to kill 99.9% of bacteria in the water. The water is then deposited onto a mesh evaporator. As an added layer of defensive, we have woven silver into the mesh evaporator which has biostatic properties. Meanwhile, air is drawn in through the shroud around the base of the machine and passes through our filter system.” Whew!

The Pure Humidify+Cool has two filters: a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and an activated carbon filter that captures gases and odors. “The air is purified as it passes through the filters and then it travels through the evaporator where it picks up moisture,” Hill explains. “Then the purified and moistened air is projected into the room through the amp.”