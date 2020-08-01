Jordan Peele, Katy Perry, and 107 other pop-culture musts for August

It’s the same story every year. July 4 hits, marking the exact middle point of the year, and then less than a month later—boom—August 1 suddenly starts the slow, steady slog toward Christmas.
“But didn’t Christmas just happen?” you might ordinarily ask, possibly while rubbing SPF-30 sunscreen into your sandy, beach-bound shoulders. Not this year, it didn’t. After months of quarantine and semi-quarantine, last Christmas feels like at least two Christmases ago.
In any case, whether you’re bummed out by the Christmas Creep or not, your Pop Culture Christmas has come early this year, with another massive bounty of at-home offerings in the film, TV, and music departments. There’s Lovecraft Country, the mysterious new HBO show with both Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams behind it, new music from Cut Copy and Disclosure, and Seth Rogen turning into a pickle.
What more could you ask for? (Besides, you know, not being in a pandemic.)
Have a look below at Fast Company‘s creative calendar for August 2020 to see the remainder of this summer’s offerings.
MOVIES
- The Go-Go’s, August 1 on Showtime
- CRSHD, August 4
- Day 13, August 4
- The Resistance Fighter, August 4
- Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, August 4 on Netflix
- Star Light, August 4
- The Swamp, August 4 on HBO
- Anelka: Misunderstood, August 5 on Netflix
- An American Pickle, August 6 on HBO Max
- On The Trail, August 6 on HBO Max
- Black Water: Abyss, August 7
- Howard, August 7 on Disney+
- I Used to Go Here, August 7
- Made in Italy, August 7
- Out Stealing Horses, August 7
- Paydirt, August 7
- The Secret Garden, August 7
- She Dies Tomorrow, August 7
- The Tax Collector, August 7
- Waiting for the Barbarians, August 7
- The Broken Hearts Gallery, August 7
- The Empty Man, August 7
- Children of the Sea, August 11
- Gutterbug, August 11
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, August 11 on Netflix
- Valley of the Gods, August 11
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, August 12 on HBO
- Boys State, August 14 on Apple TV+
- Fatima, August 14
- Project Power, August 14 on Netflix
- The Silencing, August 14
- Sputnik, August 14
- Sound of Metal, August 14
- Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story, August 18
- Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, August 18
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens, August 20 on Netflix
- Chemical Hearts, August 21 on Prime Video
- Antebellum, August 21
- Ravage, August 21
- Random Acts Of Violence, August 21 on Shudder
- Tesla, August 21
- One Night in Bangkok, August 25
- The Prison Within, August 25
- Tyler Perry’s Medea’s Farewell Play, August 27 on BET+
- Centigrade, August 28
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, August 28 on Disney+
MUSIC
- Aminé–Limbo, August 7
- Deep Purple–Whoosh!, August 7
- Glass Animals–Dreamland, August 7
- Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here, August 7
- Mary Chapin Carpenter–The Dirt And The Stars, August 7
- The Microphones–Microphones In 2020, August 7
- Washed Out–Purple Noon, August 7
- Biffy Clyro–A Celebration Of Endings, August 14
- Katy Perry–Smile, August 14
- Bright Eyes–Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was, August 21
- Bully–Sugaregg, August 21
- Cut Copy–Freeze, Melt, August 21
- Everything Everything–Re-Animator, August 21
- Guided by Voices–Mirrored Aztec, August 21
- Matmos–The Consuming Flame: Open Exercises In Group Form, August 21
- Old 97’s–Twelfth, August 21
- Secret Machines–Awake In The Brain Chamber, August 21
- Bettye LaVette–Blackbirds, August 28
- Disclosure–ENERGY, August 28
- Kelly Lee Owens–Inner Song, August 28
- Toots & the Maytals–Got to Be Tough, August 28
- Widowspeak–Plum, August 28
TV
- Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe, August 1 on HBO
- Connected, August 2 on Netflix
- Immigration Nation, August 3 on Netflix
- Catfish: The TV Show, August 5 on MTV
- World’s Most Wanted, August 5 on Netflix
- Hitmen, August 6 on Peacock
- The Rain, August 6 on Netflix
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, August 6 on CBS All Access
- Upright, August 6 on Sundance Now
- Alta Mar, August 7 on Netflix
- Tiny Creatures, August 7 on Netflix
- Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, August 9 on Lifetime
- We Hunt Together, August 9 on Showtime
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, August 9 on Adult Swim
- Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event, August 10 on Netflix
- Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, August 11 on HBO
- (Un)Well, August 12 on Netflix
- Ted Lasso, August 14 on Apple TV+
- Teenage Bounty Hunters, August 14 on Netflix
- The Circus, August 16 on Showtime
- Lovecraft Country, August 16 on HBO
- Dead Pixels, August 18 on CW
- Biohackers, August 20 on Netflix
- Hoops, August 21 on Netflix
- Lucifer, August 21 on Netflix
- The Vow, August 23 on HBO
- Trinkets, August 25 on Netflix
- 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, August 30 on MTV
- Love Fraud, August 30 on Showtime
BOOKS
- The Boys’ Club by Erica Katz, August 4
- The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi, August 4
- Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy, August 4
- The Night Swim by Megan Goldin, August 4
- Portrait of Humanity Vol. 2 by Hoxton Mini Press, August 8
- Trivial Pursuits: The English at Play by Orlando Gili, August 8
- Car Ma by Alison Mosshart, August 11
- Seeds and Stems by Simon Hanselmann, August 11
- The Smallest Lights in the Universe by Sara Seager, August 14
- Ordinary Hazards by Anna Bruno, August 18
- Reaganland by Rick Perlstein, August 18
- Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa, August 25
- Magnum Artists: Great Photographers Meet Great Artists by Simon Bainbridge, August 25
- American Dreams: Portraits & Stories of a Country by Ian Brown, August 25
- The Shadow Knows by Lee Friedlander, August 25
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Lovecraft Country: Elizabeth Morris/HBO; Ted Lasso: courtesy of Apple TV+; Trinkets: Allyson Riggs/Netflix; An American Pickle: Hopper Stone/HBO Max]