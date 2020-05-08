This eco-friendly hand sanitizer kills germs and is plastic-free

Just over a year after it launched on a mission to eliminate excess packaging and single-use plastic from personal care products, by Humankind has made a name for itself with smartly designed items such as an all-natural refillable deodorant stick, a well-reviewed bar shampoo and conditioner, and just-add-water mouthwash tablets .

Now, as our reliance on single-use plastic increases in the name of COVID-19 prevention, by Humankind is stepping up with a new hand sanitizer that protects your health and takes the environment into consideration.

The gel sanitizer contains 65% alcohol (which meets CDC recommendations for antiseptic standards) in a recyclable aluminum bottle that holds eight ounces—enough to refill the travel-sized bottles you likely already have on hand roughly four times. By Humankind also added a moisturizing element to its formula. While most hand sanitizers dry out your hands, especially when used frequently or throughout the day, by Humankind’s formula includes hyaluronic acid (often found in high-end skincare serums and formulas), which helps skin hold water and stay hydrated.

“When most people think of hand sanitizer, they think of tiny, single-use plastic bottles,” says Brian Bushell, cofounder and CEO of by Humankind. “Aluminum is one of the most recycled materials on Earth, and our larger refill size is designed so you can refill those tiny single-use plastic bottles—giving them a second life.”

It’s a smart approach to the new norm. Overnight, hand sanitizer has become an essential part of our personal-care routines—a trend that will continue in the coming weeks and months as people begin to venture back out into the world. And that’s why by Humankind’s moisturizing element is key: It can help keep your hands from cracking when you’re using your hand sanitizer regularly (as you should).

By Humankind’s hand sanitizer comes in an unscented and a grapefruit version (which contains grapefruit essential oil). And though at $20 for eight ounces, it’s definitely more expensive than Purell, the price is on-par with other high-end, skincare-focused formulas. And to make it more affordable, by Humankind offers a 15% discount for subscriptions on two-pack bottles. (You can customize the cadence of your refills.) Or you can get a 20% discount on a 4-pack of bottles. One dollar of each hand sanitizer sold is donated directly to The Robin Hood Relief Fund, which provides emergency support in the New York City area.

