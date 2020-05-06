Theragun just rolled out an affordable, quiet mini massager

Theragun—one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020 —first put its namesake mechanical massage tools into the hands of pro athletes, celebrities, and everyday folk back in 2007. Since then, the tools have been praised for their incomparable ability to treat muscle and joint pain, relieve tension, flush out lactic acid from sore muscles, and loosen pesky kinks and knots. Now, Theragun is taking its products beyond the professional and 1% client pool (and $600+ price tag) into more approachable and affordable territory. Rolling out a rebrand as Therabody , the company has extended its offerings to include not only percussive massage devices but also massaging foam rollers (!) and a full line of organic, high-end CBD products (called TheraOne ).

All four new devices—the PRO, Elite, Prime, and mini (our favorite!)—incorporate a brand-new proprietary brushless motor that uses what Therabody calls QuietForce Technology. This new tech allows your Theragun to massage achy quads and sore shoulders with just as much potency and power as past models, but without the jackhammer sound effects. Yes—you read that right—a quiet Theragun. In fact, the four devices are no louder than an electric toothbrush while in use.

The new Theragun models feature other upgrades as well—including varied speed control, wireless charging capabilities, seven massage head attachments, two times the battery life of prior models, and the proprietary Percussive Therapy tech. Percussive Therapy is a scientifically calibrated combination of depth, speed, and force that allows Theragun massages to reach 60% deeper than consumer-grade vibration massagers. This increases blood flow, decreases muscle recovery time, and improves range of motion above and beyond any tool that you could find outside of a physical therapist’s office.

The Theragun PRO, Elite, and Prime devices are also equipped with Bluetooth, for two-way communication and control through Therabody’s fully personalized app (which creates responsive, customized massages just for you).

But the new Theragun that we’re most psyched about is the mini—the most compact and portable device from Therabody yet. The mini fits into your hand as easily as your iPhone—and packs away perfectly into purses, drawers, or anywhere you want to keep it—while still delivering a whopping 20 pounds of massaging force. It has three different speed settings, has a battery life of up to 150 minutes, and is whisper quiet. Oh, and at a mere $199, it’s the most affordable Theragun to date.

Also new to the lineup is the Therabody Wave Roller, a premium massaging foam roller. With its sleek design, Bluetooth connectivity, high-density EVA foam, five speed settings, and 3-hour battery life, this is the foam roller that foam rolling dreams are made of. It’s made to be used alongside a Theragun device for optimal effectiveness, but can also be used solo, as a tool for accelerating your warm-up and recovery, increasing blood flow, enhancing mobility, and releasing tension post-workout. And with a cool $149 price tag, it’s tough to resist. But unfortunately we have to, as the Wave Roller is “Coming Soon.”

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a new Theragun device, you can scoop up the hyperdurable PRO model ($599), the whisper-quiet Elite model (which comes with five different massage attachments ($399), the simple but powerful Prime model ($299), or the mini ($199) now.