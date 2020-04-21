Shop these 30 brands to support COVID-19 relief

As we continue weathering the storm that is the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of brands stepping up to donate and provide aid to the communities who need it the most. So if you’re planning on doing any online shopping anytime soon, buying with these brands puts your spending power to a great cause. Here are 32 of our favorite brands that are giving back.
Fashion
SKIMS
Kim Kardashian West’s line offers not only shapewear (such as waist trainers and core control underwear) but also (very cozy) loungewear and seamless underwear. And currently, the brand is donating 20% of the profits from the Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program, which distributes diapers, wipes, hygiene products, and school supplies to children affected by school closures. Shop the collection here.
Reformation
Reformation—one of our favorite sustainably-minded women’s fashion labels—has partnered with the City of Los Angeles to make five million nonmedical masks for brave people doing essential work, ensuring medical-grade masks can remain available to healthcare workers. You can currently buy and donate masks through the Millions of Masks program here.
Rhone
Rhone, the brand that brought men’s activewear and anti-stink technology (thanks to gold-infused fabric) to the mainstream, is currently donating 10% of all proceeds to the Direct Relief Foundation. Not in the market for men’s activewear? Rhone recently launched its first women’s capsule collection, too. Shop here.
SummerSalt
SummerSalt—the makers of comfy must-haves for women (read: this stupidly soft jumpsuit and duster set)—is donating $15 from every order of $125 and over to No Kid Hungry’s COVID-19 efforts. Wanna get cozy? Shop here. Or, if you’re looking to get into the summer frame of mind, try their sensibly fit (say goodbye to nip slips) but adorably designed swimwear.
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman’s parent company has committed to donating $2,000,000 to support the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Small Business Continuity Fund for businesses affected by COVID-19. That’s a worthy cause for buying a new sleek mini-purse, a pair of over-the-knee boots, or some strappy sandals for summer. Shop here.
Footwear
Nike
Feel like buying a new pair of Air Max 2090s or Jordan 4 Retros to show off once social distancing regulations ease up? Nike has reallocated its manufacturing and product teams to make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the form of full-face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator lenses to protect against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Shop here.
Hoka
Hoka One One, the cult favorite running shoe brand, is donating 5,000 pairs of shoes to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers. Additionally, Hoka’s parent company, Deckers Brands, has established the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation to help provide economic support to the community and small businesses of Santa Barbara, where Deckers has been based for over 47 years. Shop its fitness-specific shoes for at-home workouts here.
New Balance
New Balance has committed a whopping $2 million in nonprofit grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support local, regional, and global communities. Shop the brand’s new Fresh Foam collection here, or the cult-favorite 990 here.
Zappos
Zappos has joined forces with Crocs to create the “Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative, which provides free Crocs clogs to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19. Zappos is also providing meals to the elderly and most vulnerable and donating to food banks. Shop for a pair here.
Allbirds
Allbirds, the makers of everyone’s favorite wool sneakers, has donated $500,000 worth of shoes to the healthcare community and has allowed shoppers to get involved with the “Better Together” pledge. With the pledge, if you buy a pair of shoes, another pair is automatically donated to a healthcare worker. You can also donate a pair of Allbirds at a discounted price of $60 (normally $95) to healthcare workers on the front lines. Shop here.
M. Gemi
M. Gemi, the Italian makers of supersleek leather loafers, slides, sandals, and slip-ons, will give customers 10% off their purchase and donate 10% to Direct Relief with code MAGIC10. Shop its newest collection here.
Food
Thrive Market
Thrive matches every paid Thrive Market membership with a free one for a low-income family, student, teacher, veteran, or first responder—but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online grocer is going even further with giving back. Thrive has currently directed all donations at checkout toward giving grocery stipends and free memberships to those affected by the pandemic. You can sign up for a membership here, or you can donate to the fund without placing an order through the site’s donation page.
FreshDirect
FreshDirect—the online grocery delivery service—has teamed up with NY Common Pantry to provide a week’s worth of produce for 10 families with a $20 donation. You can donate with your next FreshDirect or FoodKick order (if you prefer a same-day delivery of your groceries and alcohol), or donate directly here.
Beauty and wellness
Clinique
Clinique, the brand that blessed us with Dramatically Different moisturizing cream, is donating 50,000 skincare products as a thank-you to the doctors and nurses in New York City’s hospitals. So if you’re in the market for a great moisturizer or a new shade of lipstick, shop here.
Playa Haircare
For every online order in April, the brand behind effortless beach hair and products with responsibly sourced (and absolutely luscious) botanical ingredients, is donating 25 meals through Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, to support food banks across the U.S. in communities impacted by the pandemic. So, may we recommend the Hair Essentials Set? Shop the entire haircare line here.
Olivela
Looking to add a little oomph to your skincare routine? Olivela–the luxury platform–has everything from Goop’s Exfoliating Instant Facial to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s magical Glow Drops in its drool-worthy beauty and wellness shop. And shopping online supports Olivela’s partnerships with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry—which both help provide food and resources for at-risk children who cannot attend school because of closures. For each purchase made, 20% of net proceeds is used to provide essential supplies for a family in need. Shop here.
Billie
Billie, the first brand to make a direct-to-consumer women’s-specific razor (and did a damn good job doing it), is donating $100,000 to food banks across the U.S. to help those affected by COVID-19. And chances are, we could all use a refreshing new lotion, sudsy body wash, or razor. Shop here.
MAC
The MAC viva glam fund is donating $10 million to more than 250 local organizations around the world to support vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19. That’s a pretty good excuse to buy a snazzy new lipstick. And the three shades in this collection are (dare we say) stunning. Shop here.
Gear
Theragun
All of these at-home workouts and neighborhood runs got you feeling in need of a sports massage? Then it’s probably time to buy a Theragun. Currently, each Theragun sold will provide 100 meals to people across America, with a goal of donating 250,000 meals. Theragun is also donating massage devices to hospital break rooms across the country to help those on the front lines alleviate tension and stress. Shop here.
Backcountry
The online store for the gear you need for every sport and trip that you want to take when the pandemic is over has donated 9,000 masks to the New York City Department of Homeless Services and is accepting donations to produce more masks for the homeless and front line workers. The brand has released a special-edition T-shirt that funds donations, or you can donate directly here.
Home
Otherland
Otherland’s candles look just as good sitting in your home as they smell when they’re burning. And who isn’t a sucker for a high-end candle these days? Currently, Otherland is donating 10% of all sales to local food banks in New York. Shop here.
Dyson
Dyson—the tech-y brand behind the vacuums and hair dryers we all lust for—is putting its tech to good use by producing ventilators (in a design that it calls the CoVent). Dyson has pledged to donate 5,000 ventilators in the international effort to save COVID-19 patients in dire need. So, if you’re in need of a new vacuum and would like to support Dyson’s efforts, shop here.
Homesick Candles
Whether you are home sick or just plain sick of being home, these candles make great gifts and are the perfect little pick-me-up to make staying home a little bit better in these times. And Homesick Candles is donating 10% of all sale proceeds to vulnerable communities. Shop here.
Boll & Branch
We love Boll & Branch sheets. And right now, you can get 10% off your Boll & Branch purchase with code GOODNESS. Boll & Branch will then use 10% of the proceeds of that sale to fund the production of mattresses and pillows for emergency medical operations around the country. Win-win. Shop here.
Pets
Chewy
As of April 13, the online pet supply store Chewy has donated almost $3 million in free pet food, healthcare supplies, and other essential products to animal welfare organizations throughout the United States. But during this time of need in the pandemic, Chewy has partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County to directly distribute over $24,000 in food to 580 local families in need via a drive-through food bank. Shop here.
Tech
Casetify
Maker of smart (and stylish) smartphone accessories Casetify is donating all proceeds from its UV light-powered smartphone sanitizer (yes, it sanitizes your phone!) to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. Shop here.
B&H Photo
B&H Photo, which carries everything from projectors to film cameras and laptops, is partnering with suppliers to donate gear to the teams at Mount Sinai and other NYC hospitals in an effort to help these men and women stay in touch with their loved ones and make their days a little easier. Shop here.
Nomad Goods
The iPhone cases and laptop sleeves from Nomad Goods are the stuff of sleek dreams. But currently, the brand has reprioritized its operations to provide medical supplies—such as face masks and hand sanitizer—to medical professionals. The brand has additionally pledged to donate any profit from its operation to continue the fight against COVID-19. Shop here.
