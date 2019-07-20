What it really means when Congress talks about regulating Big Tech

There’s steady chatter in Washington about placing some regulatory guardrails around Big Tech companies, which many lawmakers (and their constituents) believe have become too big, too powerful, and too often unwilling or unable to self-regulate. There’s lots of discussion about new data privacy legislation, antitrust actions to break up big tech companies, and the removal of special legal protections for tech.

But it’s all very likely to add up to a big zero in this Congressional session, based on my conversations with Democratic and Republican insiders.

Privacy

The passage in 2018 of California’s aggressive privacy bill, which goes into effect January 1, 2020, started a time clock for the passage of a federal privacy bill. If the California law goes into effect, companies holding customers’ personal data would have to comply with two different regulatory regimes, California’s and the rest of the country’s. Other states may pass their own privacy bills, making things even more complicated. And many U.S. companies are already working to comply with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.

A number of privacy bills have been introduced during the current session (there’s a neat rundown here), a number of others have been circulated, while others are in the works. But none has even reached the committee markup stage in either the House or the Senate. Many Democratic lawmakers agree on the need for a federal law, but right now it’s almost impossible to write one that’s politically palatable for all stakeholders, one Congressional staffer told me.

Democratic bill authors want the support of privacy rights groups like the ACLU and the EFF, but those groups will support only bills that provide a “private right of action” (the right of an individual to directly sue companies for mishandling or misusing their personal data), and that do not preempt state privacy bills. Meanwhile, many Republicans (who are pro-business and prefer “light touch” regulation) refuse to get behind a bill that includes a private right of action and does not preempt state privacy laws.

While Republicans talk about the need for a federal privacy law, there are signs that it’s not high on Republicans’ agenda in the House. One Republican source pointed me to a recent New York Times op-ed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called “Don’t Count on the Government to Protect Your Privacy.” In it, McCarthy argued that consumers should look to “blockchain and other innovations” to ensure their own privacy. In other words, let the market provide the answer. At any rate, McCarthy’s take suggests that Republicans aren’t ready to work with Democrats on legislation. The source added that it may take another major privacy breach –another Cambridge Analytica–to get Congress moving on a privacy law.

Of course, distractions abound, and the August break is just around the corner.