New bill makes Section 230 protections contingent on tech platforms’ “political neutrality”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Wednesday requiring that big tech platforms to be certified as “politically neutral” in their content moderation practices by the Federal Trade Commission. Without the certification, tech companies would no longer be automatically immune from lawsuits claiming harm from content posted to their sites by users.

That immunity is provided by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech companies from liability for an array of harmful user content, including defamatory, threatening, or illegal content, or content that divulges trade secrets. Section 230 also protects them from lawsuits over content they remove during moderation.

Hawley’s bill focuses on stopping unfair or politically biased moderation. Like many Republicans, Hawley believes left-leaning tech companies like Twitter, Google, and Facebook may be actively removing right-wing viewpoints.

“With Section 230, tech companies get a sweetheart deal that no other industry enjoys: complete exemption from traditional publisher liability in exchange for providing a forum free of political censorship,” Hawley said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, big tech has failed to hold up its end of the bargain,” the GOP Senator from Missouri said. “There’s a growing list of evidence that shows big tech companies making editorial decisions to censor viewpoints they disagree with.”

Hawley’s bill, called the Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act, would make the Section 230 protections contingent upon the tech companies’ political neutrality. It would have the Federal Trade Commission perform an audit of large tech companies’ content moderation algorithms and practices, then hold a vote on whether to certify their platform as politically neutral. A supermajority of FTC commissioners (four out of five) would have to vote in favor of certification.

Ending Support for Internet… by on Scribd