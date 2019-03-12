Here’s why Elizabeth Warren is wrong (mostly) about breaking up Apple

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to break up Facebook, Google, and Amazon on antitrust grounds has its merits. And over the weekend we learned that she thinks Apple should be split up too–that it should be separated from its App Store.

That argument, too, has its merits. But it’ll probably never happen simply because Apple’s ownership of its App Store helps us consumers more than it harms us.

Warren’s argument for breaking up Big Tech companies centers on competition. She asserts that Big Tech companies shouldn’t be able to operate an ecommerce platform and at the same time sell their own products on that platform with all the competitive advantages inherent in owning the platform (data, product placement, etc.) If a smaller producer or developer depends on the platform to reach consumers, then both are hurt if the platform owner puts competitive barriers in the way.

Apple does hold a monopoly position with regard to apps. Practically speaking, the App Store is the only way iPhone owners can get apps. There’s no easy way around Apple’s App Store–nothing akin to the Android setting that lets you sideload any app. Apple apps like Apple Music and Apple News compete in the App Store with other apps in the same categories made by third-party companies. Apple also dampens the economic case for developing iOS apps by imposing a 30% distribution fee on app developers, as well as via strict guidelines for admitting apps to its store.

“The concern is that they’ve created a bottleneck and they can extract additional profits from that,” says Georgetown Law School professor Andrew Jay Schwartzman. “So Apple can favor its own apps . . . and this creates barriers to entry to new smaller competitors and especially innovators—somebody who has a good idea but, for whatever reason, Apple doesn’t like it or doesn’t want to put it in the store. That’s a problem.”

Schwartzman says it’s enough that Apple has put itself in a position to discriminate against competitors—”if they demonstrate a proclivity to use that position to their advantage”—to raise antitrust flags.

And, arguably, Apple has demonstrated that proclivity.