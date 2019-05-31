Why Apple needs to announce a native Apple Watch app store now

The Apple Watch is a very popular product, yet it hasn’t exactly flourished as a platform for app development. Part of the reason is that the device has no on-device App Store of its own–a situation that may change Monday if reports are correct.

Giving the more than 55 million active Apple Watch users (according to research firm Above Avalon), a new native App Store might capture the imagination and attention of millions of developers. They could begin to treat the Apple Watch as a bona fide software distribution platform worthy of investment.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said at last year’s WWDC that there are now more than 20 million registered developers on iOS. The company hasn’t disclosed the number of WatchOS developers, but it’s far, far lower. Many of the apps that debuted around the first Apple Watch in 2015 disappeared last year when Apple stopped supporting ones that were developed using the WatchOS 1 software development kit.

The announcement of a native app store now makes sense for a number of reasons. Apple will likely unveil the Series 5 Apple Watch this fall, which will be the third generation of Apple Watch that ships with a standalone LTE cellular radio. Apple Watch’s product evolution to date points toward a truly independent device that could one day replace the phone for many tasks we perform on the go.

Analysts believe that the Watch in now growing at about 40% per year. As with other Apple products, the continued adoption of the product will likely depend on a thriving and inventive app developer community constantly inventing new and cooler ways to use the device. Immediately after Apple’s 2008 debut of the App Store on iPhone, there was a frenzy of developer activity that yielded some 150,000 new apps in 18 months. This strong and early embrace of iPhone by an energized developer ecosystem played a major role in the iPhone success story.

Above Avalon says about one in seven iPhone owners now have an Apple Watch. Apple needs to convince a larger chunk of the 20 million iOS developers to start building Apple Watch apps for those people and Watch owners yet to come.

App developers are far more willing to invest time and resources in developing apps for the iPhone because the payoff is higher. Apple’s App Store paid out more than $100 billion to developers in its first 10 years. The App Store has 500 million active users each week and had nearly 30 billion installs in 2018. And it’s said to generate 10 times more revenue per device than Google’s Play Store.