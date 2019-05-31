Whatever happened to the hottest iPhone apps of 2009?

Ten years ago, the iPhone App Store was just about a year old, and very much a Wild West in the world of software development.

Some software makers saw a chance to get rich quick with cheap gimmicks, while others made efforts to turn venerable websites or desktop programs into mobile apps. Others still came up with entirely new ideas that endure even now. By looking back, we can learn a lot about how the App Store matured and evolved. Novelty apps that thrived when the iPhone itself was still a novelty eventually gave way to sophisticated games. Other apps proved so popular that Apple eventually built their features into iOS itself, effectively dooming them as stand-alone products. The ideas that have stuck around longest have either benefitted from the backing of tech giants, such as Google and Facebook, or have kept themselves fresh through years of feature updates. To come up with this list, we used archive.org and its March 2009 snapshots of the app listing website AppShopper, compiling a list of the most popular 15 apps for both the free and paid categories. We chose this over Apple’s own “Best Apps” list from the time, because they better represent what people were doing with the App Store, rather than what Apple aspired for people to do. We also excluded games (they’re probably an article unto themselves), and ignored a couple of apps that were essentially clones of others. Even if it’s been years since you’ve used any of these apps, you probably remember a lot of them. Here they are, starting at the bottom of AppShopper’s rankings and working our way upward to No. 1. Free apps 15. MySpace Mobile 2009 App Store description: “If you love MySpace, you’re really going to love MySpace Mobile for iPhone. Simply download the free application to stay connected with your friends . . . anytime, anyplace!” What it did: Allowed MySpace users to update their profiles, view friends’ status, manage friend requests, and more.

Last updated: May 7, 2015, per AppShopper 2019 status: Once-mighty MySpace was already heading downhill in 2009, so it might be forgiven for launching an app that looked like a rudimentary mobile website. Still, it’s possible to imagine an alternate reality in which MySpace anticipated the smartphone age and reinvented itself in time. Today, MySpace is technically still around, though its website is just a sad little hub for syndicated articles and embedded YouTube music videos. 14. iDie 2009 App Store description: “Next time someone wants you to waste time doing something you don’t like, whip this app out and explain to them that you have, say, only 17,147 days, 9 hours, 31 minutes, and 9 seconds left to live, and you simply cannot afford to waste any more of it.” What it did: Used age and gender to calculate life expectancy according to the U.S. Social Security Administration’s Actuarial Life Table. Last updated: March 11, 2009, per AppShopper 2019 status: The App Store was full of novelty apps like this in its early years, few of which have endured. Although developer Joseph Kumph went on to release several more, they’re all gone now, presumably due to the end of 32-bit app support. Kumph is now CEO of the office lunch automation service Forkable.

13. Whiteboard Lite 2009 App Store description: “Create unique art with this useful utility. Sometimes one person’s artistic skills aren’t quite enough. Combine your painting abilities with Whiteboard! It’s a fun app with many potential uses.” What it did: Allowed two iPhone users to draw on a single canvas over Wi-Fi. Last updated: May 17, 2015, per AppShopper 2019 status: GreenGar, the developer behind Whiteboard, shut down in 2014. Despite 15 million downloads and $1 million in total revenue, CEO Thuy Muoi said the company couldn’t figure out how to scale the business. The eventual rise of iOS productivity apps and subscription-based services might have helped, so perhaps Whiteboard was just ahead of its time. A lung cancer survivor, Muoi has since become the founder of a support group for cancer patients in Vietnam. 12. Virtual Zippo Lighter 2009 App Store description: “The Virtual Zippo Lighter opens with a flick of your wrist and lights with a turn of your thumb. The windproof flame sways as you move your iPhone or iPod Touch and reacts when you try to blow it out.” What it did: Created a motion-sensitive flame atop a customizable virtual lighter.

Last updated: November 3, 2008, per AppShopper 2019 status: A perfect example of boom and bust in the App Store, Zippo’s virtual lighter app had reached 5 million downloads in 2009, and the company had big plans such as in-app purchases for lighter designs and listings for nearby concerts. (There’s no sign of the latter ever happening.) A decade later, Zippo’s app is much less ambitious–with no more in-app purchases–and it hasn’t been updated since 2016. The original developer, Skyrockit (formerly called Moderati), is also no longer involved, and appears to have pivoted from a branded entertainment agency to a developer outsourcing company. 11. Free Wi-Fi 2009 App Store description: “Why pay for Wi-Fi when there might be a free Wi-Fi spot near you? The Free Wi-Fi locator helps you find free Wi-Fi hotspots wherever you are.” What it did: Provided locations and directions for thousands of Wi-Fi hotspots around the United States. Last updated: December 1, 2010, per AppShopper 2019 status: While Wi-Fi hotspot finder apps are still around, this one may have perished in the 32-bit appocalypse as developer Youniversal Ideas moved onto other projects. Not that you need a Wi-Fi finder app anymore; your phone’s 4G LTE connection and built-in hotspot capabilities are probably faster and more secure than a random hotspot anyway.

10. The Weather Channel 2009 App Store description: “Leave it to The Weather Channel, the most trusted brand in weather, to deliver the perfect weather application for your active lifestyle!” What it did: Offered weather forecasts and maps based on the user’s location. Last updated: May 14, 2019, per the App Store 2019 status: Even in an age of voice commands and smart speakers, checking the weather through a dedicated app is an idea that endures, and so The Weather Channel remains one of the longest-running iPhone apps. Recently, however, we’ve started to see the downsides: In December, the New York Times reported that the app, which IBM acquired in 2015, was quietly analyzing users’ location data for hedge funds. (IBM says it’s ended that program, but its privacy policy now clarifies that it may share aggregated location data for commercial purposes.) 9. Lose It! 2009 App Store description: “Succeed at weight loss with Lose It! Set goals and establish a daily calorie budget that enables you to meet them.” What it did: Let users count calories by listing the foods they’ve eaten and the exercises they’ve done.

Last updated: May 21, 2019, per the App Store 2019 status: Over the last 10 years, Lose It! has become a sustainable business with 35 million users and more than 500,000 premium subscribers who pay $40 per year for extra features like fitness tracker integration and nutritional insights. It’s probably no coincidence that Lose It! is one of the more substantial apps on this list. 8. Backgrounds 2009 App Store description: “You see a wallpaper background picture as you unlock iPhone or when you’re on a call with someone you don’t have a high-resolution photo for.” What it did: Essentially served as a Flickr search engine, letting users download images to the Camera Roll. Due to iOS limitations at the time, users could only add custom wallpapers to the lock screen, while the home screen required a black background. Last updated: March 21, 2014, per AppShopper 2019 status: Although developer Stylem Media eventually released iPad and Android versions, none of its apps are available anymore, and its website shows only a Node.js logo. Wallpaper apps are still around in 2019, but the best ones curate their own collections and communities instead of just hoovering up Flickr photos.

7. HearPlanet 2009 App Store description: “You’ll be amazed how easy it is to access all the landmarks, historic sites, cultural spots, nature areas, famous buildings, sports venues, recreation areas and more in a way that really speaks to you. It’s like having a docent or professional tour guide always by your side!” What it did: Provided audio tours for thousands of destinations around the world. Last updated: May 23, 2013, per the App Store 2019 status: The app is still available today–pre-iOS 7 design conventions and all–though it’s unclear what became of the developer. The HearPlanet website is nonresponsive, and its Facebook page abruptly stopped updating in 2013. The bigger business opportunity was there, though: A company called OnCell lets museums and other cultural sites create their own audio tours, and recently gobbled up a couple of competitors. 6. Flashlight 2009 App Store description: “Flashlight fills your screen with bright white light to illuminate your world when you find yourself in a dark spot or concert.” What it did: Turned the screen white, because iPhones didn’t get an LED camera flash until the iPhone 4 in 2010.

Last updated: August 15, 2017, per the App Store 2019 status: Flashlight is still with us, with an App Store rating of 2.3 out of 5, and oddball features like strobe light modes, customizable screen colors, and color patterns. Still, you can file the entire flashlight category under “apps made mostly obsolete by native iOS features.” Users have been able to toggle the iPhone’s LED flash straight from Control Center since 2013. 5. Pandora Radio 2009 App Store description: “Pandora Radio is your own FREE personalized radio now available to stream music on your iPhone.” What it did: Generated internet radio stations based on the sound profile of a given artist, song, or composer, back when that was still a novel idea. Last updated: May 13, 2019, per the App Store 2019 status: Although Pandora was early to the idea of streaming music on smartphones, its devotion to the internet radio format caused it to sleep through the rise of on-demand streaming services like Spotify. (Pandora’s own on-demand offering only arrived in 2017.) In the meantime, Pandora struggled mightily as a public company, and it was acquired by SiriusXM last year. Still, it’s enduringly popular with music fans, and currently the third most popular free iPhone music app in Apple’s rankings.

4. iHandy Level Free 2009 App Store description: “This might be the most beautiful level you can get in hand. Unlike some other levels in app store, this one is fully functional with calibration capability. It’s accurate after calibrated. Enjoy!” What it did: Used the iPhone’s accelerometer to emulate the physical tool for finding horizontal planes. Last updated: May 16, 2017, per the App Store 2019 status: iHandy Level is proof that even a basic utility app can survive having its features duplicated by Apple, which offers a built-in level in the Measure app. iHandy’s free alternative is part of a larger suite of measurement tools that sells for $2 in the App Store, and is ranked 24th among utility apps. Now, the makers just have to hope Apple doesn’t add a plumb bob, protractor, and steel ruler. 3. Google Earth 2009 App Store description: “Hold the world in the palm of your hand. With Google Earth for iPhone and iPod touch, you can fly to far corners of the planet with just the swipe of a finger.” What it did: Provided the same satellite and aerial imagery as Google Earth’s desktop app, along with the ability to tilt the app up and down.

Last updated: April 15, 2019, per the App Store 2019 status: What once seemed somewhat like a novelty app has since become a powerful exploration tool with 360-degree views, informational cards, and VR support. Strategically, though, it’s not nearly as important as the many other iPhone apps that Google has since launched, including Gmail, Calendar, and (after being removed as a default app) YouTube. 2. Armory 2009 App Store description: “Take on the world with your very own multi-touch armory. Including pistol, sub-machine-gun, RPG, assault rifle, shotgun and sniper rifle and with multiple explosion sounds.” What it did: Made gun noises. Last updated: Unclear, but Archive.org last saved an AppShopper listing page in August 2009 2019 status: The fact that a generic sound effects app could climb this high in App Store rankings is a testament to our collective fascination with apps in general back in 2009. These days, we’ve presumably got better things to do; I can’t find a gun sound app that achieves any sort of App Store ranking.

1. Facebook 2009 App Store description: “Facebook for iPhone makes it easy to stay connected and share information with friends.” What it did: Allowed Facebook users to view and post status updates, upload photos, and send Facebook Chat messages. Last updated: May 23, 2019, per the App Store 2019 status: Facebook’s early success on mobile came despite a terrible web-based app, which the company replaced with a faster native version. A decade later, the company’s big bets on mobile have increasingly paid off, and the Facebook app seems more resilient than ever; despite more than a year of nonstop privacy and security scandals, Facebook remains the No. 3 Social Networking app on iOS as of this writing (topped only by Facebook Messenger and likely flash-in-the-pan YOLO). Paid apps 15. AIM 2009 App Store description: “AIM® lets you stay connected with the people you care about right on your iPhone or iPod Touch. AIM is more than an instant messaging service—it’s a better way to connect.” What it did: Let users exchange text messages with friends over Wi-Fi, Edge, or 3G networks.

