Other Recommended Reading

One Billion Customers After 13 years of reporting on the booming state of business in China, Wall Street Journal reporter James McGregor couldn’t resist the siren call of explosive growth any longer. In 2000, he crossed ranks and became a venture capitalist. Now the managing director of his own firm in Beijing, McGregor dons his reporting cap again in order to help the rest of us “understand the labyrinth of Chinese deal making” (read: corruption is rampant and negotiating complex).

Let My People Go Surfing

Don’t let the title fool you: Yvon Chouinard, founder and CEO of $230 million outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia, has always been more of a climber than a surfer. Each chapter centers on one of Patagonia’s central business “philosophies,” such as product design and the environment. He then weaves his personal history smoothly into the business tale. Or maybe it’s the other way around; each story is inseparable from Chouinard’s spirit.