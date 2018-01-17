Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” is heading for TV because this is the world we live in

Do the daily headlines have you feeling like you’re living in a farcical television show? Well, TV executives agree. Michael Wolff’s newly released book, Fire And Fury, which provides a catty, unvarnished chronicle of Donald Trump’s first year in the White House, has reportedly already been scooped up by Hollywood. Endeavor Content, according to the Hollywood Reporter , plans to adapt the book into a television series .

Of course, it’s unclear what kind of show it will turn into, which network will air it, or when we should expect to see the finished product. But if networks want to capitalize on the Michael Wolff book fervor, they’d better do it soon.

You can read more about it here.CGW