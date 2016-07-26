advertisement
Bernie Sanders’s former press secretary tells supporters they weren’t cheated

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

To many, emails leaked this week from the DNC showing clear bias against Bernie Sanders among party officials only proves what many had suspected for a long time: that the race was rigged from the get-go against the Vermont senator.

But Symone D. Sanders, the campaign’s former national press secretary, took to Twitter last night during the Democratic Convention to say, “we lost . . . the system didn’t cheat us.”

Symone Sanders’s point, it seems, wasn’t just to scold. Echoing Bernie’s DNC speech urging his followers to head to the polls in November to keep Trump out of the White House, the former staffer did her best to channel that frustration into political action. 

Leading an organization through crisis or defeat is a real test of leadership—one that both Sanderses (the candidate and the staffer) showed themselves ready to take on last night.

h/t Mother Jones

