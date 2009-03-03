Britney Spears’s Circus Tour Begins

We’d like to think that Britney Spears was shockingly self-aware

when she named her latest album Circus. Her recent antics clearly

haven’t alienated her fans — the album went gold in just a week — and

now Spears is taking her show on the road. The Circus Starring Britney

Spears is her first tour in five years. She’s really getting into the

three-ring thing: Think contortionists, lions, and choreography by Wade

Robson. On second thought, maybe someone’s messing with Brit. (Again!)

When presale tickets went on sale in December for her Oakland show,

someone clever chose the password: funambulist. That’s right. Tightrope

walker. — Sara D. Anderson