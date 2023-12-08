A plastic-free gift guide for last-minute stocking stuffers

BY Fast Company Staff6 minute read

For many, waking up on Christmas morning to a tree overflowing with presents and stockings peeking over the mantel isn’t just a child’s fantasy—excess can be an iconic part of the holiday season. But even if you’re all about the joy of giving (or getting), the truth is that those gifts can generate an absurd amount of waste. So in the spirit of doing a little bit to lessen the environmental toll of the season, Fast Company collected some of our favorite plastic-free gift ideas. Perfect to pop under the tree, slip into a stocking, or gift yourself for making it through the holidays.

Beauty and Fashion Shampoo bars ($10)

Kitsch has developed shampoo bars that work as well—or arguably better—than traditional liquid shampoos that come in a bottle. My favorite is the Rice Water Protein bar, which has an amazing scent and leaves my hair soft and shiny. There are conditioner bars too. And, as a bonus, they look better in the shower than a bunch of plastic bottles. —Adele Peters [Photo: Kitsch] Eye patches ($25)

As a self-proclaimed night owl, I’ve invested a lot of time into attempting to erase my under-eye circles. About six months ago I started using Dieux Skin’s “forever” eye patches, which are designed to help products better absorb under your eyes. I’ve noticed a difference with my circles. What I love about the patches—besides that they can be reused for years to come—is that they don’t have to be paired with a particular eye cream or serum. Just use your favorite product as you normally would, then stick on the patches for 10 minutes. You’ll look like a functioning member of society, not a sleep-deprived raccoon. It’s a great stocking stuffer for anyone aiming to make their beauty routine more sustainable. —Yannise Jean [Photo: Leaf] Razor ($84)

This plastic-free razor is way less intimidating than other safety razors on the market, and way less wasteful than disposable plastic ones. It has a pivoting head and spots for three blades, and it’s comfortable to use. I had previously tried a traditional safety razor to go plastic-free but kept nicking myself or having to go super slow. Leaf’s flexible head curves easily around knees or ankles, and I can swipe pretty quickly. The handle can get a little slippery, but there’s a grip you can add on. It is a bit pricey, but it’ll likely be the last razor you ever need. —Kristin Toussaint

[Photo: Baggu] Tiny bags ($12)

Even if you already have a plethora of reusable bags, you can always use more, right? Baby Baggus fold up super tiny to fit right into a stocking, and they’re easy to toss in a purse or pocket to make sure you always have a bag when you’re out. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute patterns. —K.T. Kitchen Cleaning products (starting at $39)

I moved across the country this year and needed to rebuild my arsenal of cleaning products. Seeing all the single-use plastic bundled together in my cart made me want to be more conscientious about my choices, so I turned to Blueland. The company’s multisurface cleaner is gentle on surfaces and has a unique lemon scent that isn’t overpowering. There are also cleaners aimed specifically for the bathroom and for glass and mirrors. They’re great for someone who wants to be more environmentally conscious with their cleaning products but doesn’t want to dish out the initial cost for a starter set. —Jessica Bursztynsky [Photo: Blueland] Sponges ($24)

I was given a pack of these spaghetti sponges as a thank you by a houseguest, and they’re now one of my most treasured kitchen items. They’re made of peach pits, and they work incredibly well at getting every kind of pan or plate clean. Scrambled eggs or burned bits stuck on stainless steel pans easily scrub right off. They’re really durable too. I’ve been using the same one for months and it’s still holding its shape, doesn’t stink, and dries quickly. Plus, it’s just more fun to have on the sink than a traditional sponge. —April Mokwa

[Photo: Lodge] Cast-iron pan (starts at $27)

Seasoned cast iron is a dream to cook with. Properly cared for, it will last for generations—but in a good way, not like the PFAS (“forever chemicals”) found in most nonstick cookware. Lodge makes a wide range of pieces, from traditional skillets to an heirloom-quality hibachi grill. As a bonus, Lodge cookware is usually available at local hardware stores, so you can support a neighborhood business and save some shipping weight. —Daniel Salo Food and drink Loose-leaf tea and steel filter ($15 and $11)

I drink tea daily and got tired of buying packs of disposable tea bags. Over time, I switched to loose-leaf tea—and I love the variety that Harney & Sons carries. Some of my personal favorite blends are Paris, Apricot, Rose, and Fruits d’Alsace. I buy them in the 4-ounce tins and reuse the tins for all kinds of things. I struggled for a while to find a reusable tea filter, since many weren’t fine enough to not leave tea leaf particles in the cup. These steel filters are endlessly reusable, very easy to clean, and keep all the leaves contained while the tea steeps. —A.M. [Photo: Harney & Sons] Spices (starts at $7)

I stumbled upon the Skordo store while wandering Portland, Maine, and bought a couple of its seasonings to try at home. Since then, they’ve easily become my favorites. The blends are delicious, unique, and can make even a boring sweet potato or roasted veggies take on a new flavor profile. There are so many to choose from and so many more I want to try. My favorites so far are the lemon rosemary sea salt, Mediterranean fish seasoning, and togarashi. The glass jars they come in are perfect for grabbing a pinch, and a great size to reuse after the seasoning is done. —A.M.