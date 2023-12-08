A plastic-free gift guide for last-minute stocking stuffers

For many, waking up on Christmas morning to a tree overflowing with presents and stockings peeking over the mantel isn’t just a child’s fantasy—excess can be an iconic part of the holiday season. But even if you’re all about the joy of giving (or getting), the truth is that those gifts can generate an absurd amount of waste. So in the spirit of doing a little bit to lessen the environmental toll of the season, Fast Company collected some of our favorite plastic-free gift ideas. Perfect to pop under the tree, slip into a stocking, or gift yourself for making it through the holidays.
Beauty and Fashion
Shampoo bars ($10)
Kitsch has developed shampoo bars that work as well—or arguably better—than traditional liquid shampoos that come in a bottle. My favorite is the Rice Water Protein bar, which has an amazing scent and leaves my hair soft and shiny. There are conditioner bars too. And, as a bonus, they look better in the shower than a bunch of plastic bottles. —Adele Peters
Eye patches ($25)
As a self-proclaimed night owl, I’ve invested a lot of time into attempting to erase my under-eye circles. About six months ago I started using Dieux Skin’s “forever” eye patches, which are designed to help products better absorb under your eyes. I’ve noticed a difference with my circles. What I love about the patches—besides that they can be reused for years to come—is that they don’t have to be paired with a particular eye cream or serum. Just use your favorite product as you normally would, then stick on the patches for 10 minutes. You’ll look like a functioning member of society, not a sleep-deprived raccoon. It’s a great stocking stuffer for anyone aiming to make their beauty routine more sustainable. —Yannise Jean
Razor ($84)
This plastic-free razor is way less intimidating than other safety razors on the market, and way less wasteful than disposable plastic ones. It has a pivoting head and spots for three blades, and it’s comfortable to use. I had previously tried a traditional safety razor to go plastic-free but kept nicking myself or having to go super slow. Leaf’s flexible head curves easily around knees or ankles, and I can swipe pretty quickly. The handle can get a little slippery, but there’s a grip you can add on. It is a bit pricey, but it’ll likely be the last razor you ever need. —Kristin Toussaint
Tiny bags ($12)
Even if you already have a plethora of reusable bags, you can always use more, right? Baby Baggus fold up super tiny to fit right into a stocking, and they’re easy to toss in a purse or pocket to make sure you always have a bag when you’re out. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute patterns. —K.T.
Kitchen
Cleaning products (starting at $39)
I moved across the country this year and needed to rebuild my arsenal of cleaning products. Seeing all the single-use plastic bundled together in my cart made me want to be more conscientious about my choices, so I turned to Blueland. The company’s multisurface cleaner is gentle on surfaces and has a unique lemon scent that isn’t overpowering. There are also cleaners aimed specifically for the bathroom and for glass and mirrors. They’re great for someone who wants to be more environmentally conscious with their cleaning products but doesn’t want to dish out the initial cost for a starter set. —Jessica Bursztynsky
Sponges ($24)
I was given a pack of these spaghetti sponges as a thank you by a houseguest, and they’re now one of my most treasured kitchen items. They’re made of peach pits, and they work incredibly well at getting every kind of pan or plate clean. Scrambled eggs or burned bits stuck on stainless steel pans easily scrub right off. They’re really durable too. I’ve been using the same one for months and it’s still holding its shape, doesn’t stink, and dries quickly. Plus, it’s just more fun to have on the sink than a traditional sponge. —April Mokwa
Cast-iron pan (starts at $27)
Seasoned cast iron is a dream to cook with. Properly cared for, it will last for generations—but in a good way, not like the PFAS (“forever chemicals”) found in most nonstick cookware. Lodge makes a wide range of pieces, from traditional skillets to an heirloom-quality hibachi grill. As a bonus, Lodge cookware is usually available at local hardware stores, so you can support a neighborhood business and save some shipping weight. —Daniel Salo
Food and drink
Loose-leaf tea and steel filter ($15 and $11)
I drink tea daily and got tired of buying packs of disposable tea bags. Over time, I switched to loose-leaf tea—and I love the variety that Harney & Sons carries. Some of my personal favorite blends are Paris, Apricot, Rose, and Fruits d’Alsace. I buy them in the 4-ounce tins and reuse the tins for all kinds of things. I struggled for a while to find a reusable tea filter, since many weren’t fine enough to not leave tea leaf particles in the cup. These steel filters are endlessly reusable, very easy to clean, and keep all the leaves contained while the tea steeps. —A.M.
Spices (starts at $7)
I stumbled upon the Skordo store while wandering Portland, Maine, and bought a couple of its seasonings to try at home. Since then, they’ve easily become my favorites. The blends are delicious, unique, and can make even a boring sweet potato or roasted veggies take on a new flavor profile. There are so many to choose from and so many more I want to try. My favorites so far are the lemon rosemary sea salt, Mediterranean fish seasoning, and togarashi. The glass jars they come in are perfect for grabbing a pinch, and a great size to reuse after the seasoning is done. —A.M.
Silverware to go ($18)
Sometimes it feels silly to buy new zero-waste things like a cutlery set when you could just carry your own fork around—but would you really remember to? I was gifted this eco-friendly portable flatware set and quickly found myself taking it everywhere. The set includes chopsticks and a straw, and it’s easier to remember to switch it from bag to bag than to take a utensil out of my drawer. They utensils are made of wheat straw, so they’re super light but durable. Whenever I’m traveling or getting takeout for lunch at work, I no longer need to grab (and then trash) a plastic fork. —K.T.
Miscellaneous
Tools ($28)
I wouldn’t call myself particularly handy—and neither would my family. Our place is littered with almost-level bookshelves and “extra” Ikea furniture parts. But it’s still incredibly helpful to have a multitool within reach. I don’t have racks of tools in a garage, but sometimes I need a screwdriver, bottle opener, and wire cutter all at the same time. Like, say, if I want to install a new ceiling light fixture while drinking a beer. For that, the stainless steel Gerber Dime keychain is a great, fully functional, pocket-size arsenal of utility for the handy—and not-so handy—of any household. —Jeff Beer
Plastic-free subscription (starts at $14 per month)
It’s theoretically possible to live a plastic-free life, but for most of us it would be extremely difficult. And while it’s always great to try to minimize your plastic use as much as possible, it’s inevitable that some plastic will still cross your path. For those times, Ridwell—a subscription waste-collection service that’s available in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Minneapolis, and Seattle—can collect them for you. Ridwell says it only takes items for which it has found a vetted partner committed to using or recycling them in some way, but it aims to collect items that generally aren’t accepted in curbside recycling programs, such as batteries, light bulbs, plastic films (like Amazon mailers), and multilayer plastic (like potato chip bags). The service is a helpful tool for mitigating the plastic use you simply can’t find ways to eliminate. —Morgan Clendaniel