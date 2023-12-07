Kraft, ChatGPT, Zelle, and Southwest Airlines were all top brands for different generations in 2023

The fastest growing brand of 2023 was one that hardly any consumer knew about the year before: ChatGPT.

That’s according to decision intelligence company Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands report for 2023. The report ranks the top 20 brands based on the growth of the number of consumers who say they would consider buying something from the brand over the course of the year.

Given that ChatGPT has dominated headlines throughout 2023, it’s little surprise that it would be one of the fastest growing brands of the year. However, ChatGPT is only the top brand when all generations—Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers—are factored together. When looking at the fastest growing brands by generation, some of the results couldn’t be more different.

Besides the rise in artificial intelligence, another trend had a big influence on the fastest growing brand: economic uncertainty. That influence is especially true when looking at the brands that were the fastest growing among Gen Z. Brands that went viral on TikTok during the year also saw rapid growth among Gen Z.