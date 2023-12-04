How Venngage makes it easier to create professional infographics

BY Jeremy Caplan3 minute read

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Venngage is a design tool for easily making professional-quality infographics. I’m impressed with the newest version’s focus on accessibility and ease of use. What you can do: Starting with a template, within 20 minutes you can make a detailed graphic to include in a social post, presentation, etc.

Starting with a template, within 20 minutes you can make a detailed graphic to include in a social post, presentation, etc. What’s distinct about Venngage: The service prioritizes features that help ensure your visual is accessible, i.e readable by people with visual impairments.

The service prioritizes features that help ensure your visual is accessible, i.e readable by people with visual impairments. How it’s different from Canva or Adobe: Venngage specializes in business infographics and internal communications—it’s not an all-purpose design tool. Read on for seven ways Venngage helps you make accessible infographics. 1. Pick from templates designed for accessibility Venngage’s new templates are designed to ensure that millions of people with visual impairments—including color blindness—can understand the data depicted.

Why this matters: Leveraging accessible templates eliminates extra formatting steps.

Leveraging accessible templates eliminates extra formatting steps. How to start: Browse Venngage’s accessible templates when beginning a new design project. Pick one that resonates, then modify as needed. 2. Generate text descriptions of images with AI To be accessible to all viewers, images online should be annotated with alt text, which is a written description of an image on a Web page. (Alt text helps screen reading devices explain to viewers what’s in an image if they can’t see it clearly on screen themselves. A screen reader is assistive technology—often used by people with vision impairments—that converts images or other elements on a screen into speech or braille.) Venngage has an AI feature that can automatically generate detailed alt text descriptions of images for those who use screen readers. That’s helpful because if you’re not used to creating alt text, it can be tricky and time-consuming to do it thoroughly by hand. Why this matters: It’s much easier to add detailed alt text with AI assistance.

It’s much easier to add detailed alt text with AI assistance. How to use this: Tap a button (screenshot below) to have AI-generated alt text added to any image. You can then edit it as needed. 3. Simulate how your graphic will look to those with various visual impairments A built-in accessibility simulator shows you how your creation will appear to users with various visual impairments, including those who are color blind. This kind of immersive perspective-taking promotes empathy.

Expand to continue reading ↓