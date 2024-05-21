This is how AI can help middle managers of the future be less miserable

Middle managers have had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad couple of years.
Playing the middleman between senior leadership and frontline supervisors has always been a little miserable, but the role reached a tipping point in the 2020s. Middle managers have led their employees through the pandemic, navigated the Great Resignation, and implemented upper management’s return to office policies to disgruntled workers. They are, unsurprisingly, increasingly burned out. And they’ve become prime targets for the chopping block—30% of laid off workers are middle managers.
Look no further than Meta’s now famous “Year of Efficiency,” which Mark Zuckerberg said would involve removing multiple layers of management (the social media behemoth has cut 20,000-plus jobs).
No wonder middle managers are the least satisfied at work and that no one really aspires to the title anymore. Where, then, does that leave them?
The culling of the middle manager
As companies look to become more efficient, they’re assessing whether their managers are adding any value, says Bryan Hancock, partner at McKinsey & Co. and an author of “Power to the Middle: Why Managers Hold the Keys to the Future of Work.”
It’s putting middle managers at the greatest risk of losing their jobs. And in the process, the ratio of managers to doers is changing, says Nolan Church, CEO of FairComp who has a decade-plus experience recruiting for companies like Google and DoorDash.
“When money was free flowing in this system, no one really looked at that,” he says of the ratio, adding that companies are now under investor pressure to cut costs as the market corrects itself from the Great Resignation’s heights. Some jobs are also going to AI or offshore workers, he points out. It’s all a sign that companies “want more doers and fewer people managers.”