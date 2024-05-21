This is how AI can help middle managers of the future be less miserable

Playing the middleman between senior leadership and frontline supervisors has always been a little miserable, but the role reached a tipping point in the 2020s. Middle managers have led their employees through the pandemic, navigated the Great Resignation, and implemented upper management’s return to office policies to disgruntled workers. They are, unsurprisingly, increasingly burned out. And they’ve become prime targets for the chopping block—30% of laid off workers are middle managers.

Look no further than Meta’s now famous “Year of Efficiency,” which Mark Zuckerberg said would involve removing multiple layers of management (the social media behemoth has cut 20,000-plus jobs).

No wonder middle managers are the least satisfied at work and that no one really aspires to the title anymore. Where, then, does that leave them?