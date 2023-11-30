Meta’s new legal strategy: calling the FTC’s actions unconstitutional

BY Chris Stokel-Walker4 minute read

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been behind some of the most eye-watering fines and censures of big tech companies in the last few years. But now arguably the biggest big tech company of them all is seeking to get its own back—by petitioning a court to declare the FTC is unconstitutional.

In May 2023, the FTC sought to strengthen a privacy order Meta signed with the regulator in 2020 that would block the tech company from making money off its younger users. As part of the order, Meta was required to pay $5 billion for violating a prior agreement. The FTC wanted to make the agreement weightier earlier this year because it felt that the tech company had failed to fully comply with the order. “Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said at the time. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.” However, Meta has claimed in a D.C. appeals court that attempting to unilaterally strengthen the agreement is unconstitutional—with the tech company claiming “the Commission has a dual role as prosecutor and judge in violation of the Due Process Clause.” And in turn, they want the court to agree with them, saying that the FTC’s attempts to strengthen that privacy order is unconstitutional overreach.

At first glance, it looks like a dodgy deal from a company that has been—often rightly—much maligned for its actions. This week the Wall Street Journal reported that Meta’s apps can allegedly direct adult users seeking out risqué content involving children to more of that type of content—to the concern of agencies like the FTC. But dig deeper and there’s nuance, argue legal scholars. “This lawsuit is a natural consequence of the Supreme Court allowing companies to bring constitutional structural challenges before the agency has issued a final judgment on the merits and the Court’s increasing constitutional skepticism of independent agencies and agency adjudication,” says Chris Walker, professor of law at the University of Michigan. “In light of those developments, I don’t view Meta’s lawsuit as a new low or anything like that. This is just lawyers following the law and hints from the Court on how to effectively challenge agency action.” Some believe it’s a bold gambit nonetheless. “I see it as a high-risk move by Facebook to try to delay regulatory storms for its business, which depends on young people and mining their data and activities,” says Jason Kint, chief executive of Digital Context Next, a digital industry trade association. Kint believes it’s high-risk because it “involves the terms of its most sensitive—and expensive—settlements ‘handled’ by its board and CEO still playing out in other courtrooms years later.”

